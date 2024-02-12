What is mirror-touch synesthesia? When 'I feel you' becomes physically real

Mirror-touch synesthesia is a rare neurological condition in which you see another person and feel a related tactile sensation.

Mirroring is a phenomenon that allows us to engage in unique social behaviors. This function was first observed in monkeys, where they mirrored the actions of humans.

While we all engage in mirroring, mirror-touch synesthesia is an overlapping of senses that causes disruption. Syn means bringing together, while esthesia means senses or perception.

There isn't a diagnostic test for this condition, but by identifying mirror-touch synesthesia symptoms, you can find a potential treatment.

What are mirror-touch synesthesia causes?

Mirror-touch synesthesia symptoms often involve an overlapping of senses. While mirroring will help you relate to the other person, mirror-touch synesthesia makes you feel the other person's sensations. For example, you may experience touch, pain or pressure as the other person experiences it.

The exact causes of this condition are not known. However, the primary understanding appears to be a dysfunction in the mirroring network. Mirroring is not just a body language gesture but also an internal network that helps us attune to other people's verbal and non-verbal cues.

Due to genetic and environmental factors, people can experience a difference in how they experience things through their senses. You may have noticed that some people are more sensitive than others. In fact, some may also not see it as a problem.

How does it affect a person's life?

When you can not only understand what the other is experiencing but also 'feel' it, it can open up a new dimension of empathy. However, anything in excess can have a negative influence.

It can have an influence on how people bond and interact with others, which can possibly lead to feel confused about your emotions vs that of others. That can especially create difficulties if they you are in a professional setting.

For example, an individual who is in the mental health service may become occupied by what they are experiencing relative to what their client is going through.

Additionally, those with a sensory processing disorder can also experience difficulties in their everyday lives. They may find that their emotions are clouding their judgement and thought patterns. Therefore, they may experience difficulties, both in social and emotional decision-making.

Mirror-touch synesthesia treatment can be complicated, as it depends on the person's experience.

If a person feels that the condition is affecting their health, they should naturally reach out for assistance. But some may consider it as an emotional strength if it does not disrupt their functioning.

This type of synesthesia offers a unique window to understanding the connection between sensory perception and social desktop. While the exact causes and mechanisms are not known, it shows the extent of our sensory sensitivities.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

