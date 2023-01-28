Do you know the answer to “what muscles do pull-ups work?”

Well, here we discuss every muscle group that is involved in the exercise, as a primary and a secondary. However, let’s start at the beginning.

What is a pull-up?

Lats (Photo by Lawrence Crayton on Unsplash)

This is a compound exercise that uses multiple muscle groups. The primary target muscle group is the lats, but certain other muscle groups such as biceps and deltoids are involved too.

It’s an important pick from the list of bodyweight exercises.

What muscles do pull-ups work?

Pull-ups (Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash)

As mentioned, the primary muscle group involved are the lats, but let’s discuss pull-ups work and muscle in-depth.

What muscles do pull-ups work? Latissimus dorsi

These are the lat muscles, also known as the back muscles. It’s the biggest part of your back and is fan-shaped.

The muscle group starts from the lower back and goes all the way up to the upper arm. Usually, a pull-up is used as a warm-up or a finisher, but it can also be used as a part of a super-set as well.

What muscles do pull-ups work? Trapezius

This muscle group is popularly known as ‘traps’, and is triangular shaped. It runs from the middle of the back to the base of the skull. Additionally, it runs down to the shoulder blades’ spine.

The upper trapezius is one of the primary muscle groups engaged in a pull-up, but the middle and lower parts are engaged as secondary muscle groups.

What muscles do pull-ups work? Rhomboids

The muscle group can be found between the shoulders in the upper back.

During pull-ups, rhomboids engage as a secondary muscle group. It helps with moving the shoulder blades and acts as a stabilizer for the shoulder muscles.

What muscles do pull-ups work? Biceps brachii

This is the upper arm muscle group and is involved in several pull-movements.

Biceps brachii is often heard during arm or bicep exercises. In a pull-up, the biceps brachii works as a secondary muscle group, but if you don’t keep a strong muscle-mind connection, it can easily take over from the lats.

What muscles do pull-ups work? Deltoids

You will find this muscle group on your shoulders. Usually, the anterior deltoids, that is the front deltoids, engage during a pull-up. But since all three delts are joined together, there is a certain degree of impact on the lateral and rear delts as well.

What muscles do pull-ups work? Pectoralis major

This is a muscle group located in your chest. It plays a major role in the movement of the arm and focuses on posture.

While there is slight engagement in the muscle group during pull-ups but it doesn’t directly assist the lats. It supports the arms and shoulders, which are secondary muscle groups in a pull-up.

If you want to work primarily on your chest, you can focus on push-ups.

How to do a pull-up?

Lat muscles (Photo by GMB Fitness on Unsplash)

Follow these steps to do a pull-up:

Step 1: you’ll need access to a pull-up bar.

Step 2: place yourself underneath the bar and grasp the bar with your hands while keeping them shoulder-width or slightly wider apart.

Step 3: your palms should be facing outwards (away from the torso).

Step 4: let your body hand while you hold the bars.

Step 5: engage your lats and pull yourself towards the bar.

Step 6: keep moving upwards until your chin is above the bar.

Step 7: slowly come back to the starting position.

Remember, you might not be able to do the perfect pull-up on your first try. Nevertheless, the more you practice and build your upper body strength, the easier it becomes to do pull-ups. There are certain exercises that can improve pull-ups such as dead-hangs and barbell rows.

Now, if you make your grip smaller than shoulder-width, the impact is more on your biceps than on your lats. This is a popular variation in bodyweight exercises for biceps, but it’s better to start with a shoulder-width pull-up before moving to a narrow-grip pull-up.

