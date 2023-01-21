Nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD), often referred to as nonverbal learning disability, usually first manifests in childhood but can last into adulthood.

It's characterized by a variety of cognitive, and occasionally social, challenges that children with otherwise average or high IQs encounter, such as difficulty with visual-spatial awareness and motor-skill deficiencies. Nonverbal cues like body language and facial expressions might be difficult for some people with NVLD to understand.

According to specialists, NVLD may be severely underdiagnosed, which could cause people to struggle for years before realizing they need therapy. NVLD is not well known or understood and affects individuals differently.

What Is Nonverbal Learning Disorder (NVLD)?

What exactly is a nonverbal learning disorder? Dyslexia and other diseases with language come to mind when we think of learning disorders; in other words, children who struggle with reading and language comprehension.

The term non-verbal learning disorder refers to a different, less common type of learning disorder that does not concern verbal communication.

You may hear people refer to it as NVLD. It isn't a recognized diagnosis like ADHD or autism, but many children with difficulties learning nonverbally do have those labels. However, according to specialists, focusing on NLDV better explains what's going on with kids — and how to help them learn — than utilizing those designations.

Nonverbal learning disorder is characterized by issues with visual-spatial information management, such as challenges with writing, sketching, or using analog clocks to tell time.

The ability to perform motor-coordination-intensive tasks, including tying shoes, may also be compromised. Additionally, difficulties with executive function, higher-order information processing, numeracy, and social skills may be a symptom of NVLD. It's vital to remember that only one or two skill sets — not all — could be jeopardized by NVLD.

Difficulties Due to Nonverbal Learning Disorder

Not every kid has flaws in every category. The five areas where children with NLDV display weaknesses are as follows:

1) Visual and Spatial Awareness

Many NLD children have difficulty comprehending visual imagery. For instance, when asked to replicate an alphabet such as A or B, they make significant mistakes. The alphabet, its constituent forms, and its connections cannot be adequately perceived by these children. They're unable to copy it.

Additionally, they struggle to analyze visual-spatial data. It indicates that they struggle to understand the connections between the items they see and to have a precise sense of their location. They can be uncomfortable or clumsy as a result.

2) Higher-Order Comprehension

Children with nonverbal learning difficulties may struggle with higher-order comprehension, making it challenging for them to comprehend the main ideas of what they're reading. Additionally, they could struggle to successfully write or narrate a story.

3) Social Communication

As most children with non-verbal learning disabilities have difficulty recognizing facial expressions and body language, they're frequently unaware of what's happening in social interactions.

They don't pick up on the social cues that other children do, so they're unaware of the proper behavior in various circumstances. Children with nonverbal learning disorder frequently focus — sometimes obsessively — on technology due to difficulties with social communication.

4) Mathematics

Numerous NLDV children excel at rote learning and can succeed in math by simply memorizing facts.

However, as they get older, they find it harder to figure out more difficult mathematical puzzles that rely on understanding concepts and patterns. They have problems identifying a problem that they have previously encountered if it's treated differently or has been marginally altered.

5) Executive Responsibilities

Higher-order cognitive abilities, known as executive functions, assist us in planning our work, organizing our thoughts, and determining how to overcome challenges.

Planning and organizing can be challenging for children with nonverbal learning difficulties. For instance, they could struggle with planning their day, understanding the stages necessary to complete a task, or taking a step-by-step approach to an issue.

Symptoms of Nonverbal Learning Disorder

As numerous deficiencies can be categorized under this broad term, and most children won't show them all, it can be challenging to identify the specific signs and symptoms of a nonverbal learning disorder. In other words, it can appear significantly different in one child than it does in another.

Children with nonverbal learning disorders may struggle with money management and have a poor sense of direction. A nonverbal learning disorder is characterized by deficits in fine and gross motor skills, which can make it challenging to make new friends and engage in social interactions.

These deficits can also cause problems with handwriting, using scissors and other tools, riding a bicycle, tying shoelaces, drawing geometric shapes, multitasking, understanding humor, and idioms, or participating in sports; other kids may notice these difficulties.

Although nonverbal learning disorder isn't a recognized diagnosis, it does have a unique set of symptoms that other learning disorders and medical diseases are unable to accurately describe. Children with this illness may find it challenging to study, express themselves, understand concepts, and socialize.

Parents should closely monitor their children's mental health in addition to coordinating at-home techniques with their in-school learning and therapies.

