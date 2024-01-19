What is pneumococcal disease, and what can you do to prevent it?

Pneumococcal disease refers to any infection caused by bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae, which is commonly known as pneumococcus.

Pneumococcal infection is contagious and may cause severe symptoms in children and older adults. Early diagnosis and treatment can help you prevent such conditions, and improved immunity can also prevent severe infections.

This condition may affect various systems of the body, and symptoms might range from mild to severe depending on the system that's affected. Reduced immunity may increase vulnerability as well.

In this article, we bring you the signs and symptoms to notice along with prevention tips and treatments available for this condition.

What is pneumococcal infection? Is it the same as pneumococcal disease?

Although the two names are used interchangeably, the names of each type of disease may vary depending on the system that is affected.

Diagnosis will reveal the type of infection and disease. Pneumococcal disease refers to the wide range of infections in general, while individual infections have their respective names.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2,000 cases of pneumococcal meningitis are reported every year. More than 150,000 people get hospitalized each year with pneumococcal pneumonia. Children younger than two are more likely to get affected by pneumococcal infection.

People with conditions like cancer or HIV/AIDS are also at high risk due to reduced immunity. Furthermore, people with alcohol use disorder and cigarette addiction are more susceptible to this condition.

People with chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease, liver disease or kidney disease are also considered among the risk groups.

Pneumococcal infection symptoms

Symptoms of pneumococcal disease vary based on the system affected and the severity of the infection. Mild infections are associated with pain, fever or swelling of the affected body part.

Common symptoms of middle ear infection include infection behind the ear drum, pain and fatigue. Sinus infections cause nasal congestion, headache or loss of sense of smell (also known as anosmia).

Pneumococcal disease can also be life-threatening in severe conditions.

Pneumococcal pneumonia causes:

Chest pain.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Fever or chills.

Pneumococcal meningitis causes:

Fever.

Headache.

Low appetite.

Vomiting in babies.

Sensitivity to light.

Bacteremia may cause:

Chills.

Fever.

Confusion.

Extreme inflammatory response to pneumococcal infection, known as sepsis, may also occur rarely and may include the following symptoms:

Confusion.

Shortness of breath (dyspnea).

Extreme discomfort.

Fever or chills.

Increased heart rate.

Sweating.

Death if treatment is not provided on time.

Proper diagnosis and treatment by a doctor is essential to save lives. If there's a fever over 100.5 degrees Fahrenheit (38.06 degrees Celsius), chest pain or difficulty breathing, contact emergency medical services immediately.

Pneumococcal infection treatment

Doctors generally use antibiotics to treat bacterial infections, including pneumococcal disease. Other medications are also used along with antibiotics, but antibiotics are becoming ineffective against childhood infections due to resistance.

For mild infections, your doctor may recommend:

Fluids or Oral Rehydration Salts )ORS)

Pain killers or analgesics.

Rest.

In severe cases, like meningitis, hospitalization is required to treat the condition effectively.

Pneumococcal disease may not be a severe condition for all individuals, but improving immunity by following a healthy diet can help prevent severe cases of bacterial infections. An active lifestyle can also help with quick recovery.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

