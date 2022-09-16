What is Roger Federer's Matchday Diet and Workout Plan?

Roger Federer is one of the most well-known tennis players in the world. The technically proficient player has taken his physical preparedness for matches to an entirely new level. While his success has been mostly a result of dedication since a young age, anyone may benefit greatly from his training regimen.

Yesterday (September 15), Federer announced his retirement from the sport after the Laver Cup in London next week.

With 20 Grand Slam wins and countless other titles, Federer has been at the peak of his game for a very long time. He was able to accomplish all that by practicing intensely to keep himself stay at par with the competition. At the least, he follows a more flexible diet than most of the other players on tour.

On that note, let's take a sneak a peek at Federer's diet and training regimen.

Roger Federer’s Diet Plan

Federer eats pretty much whatever he wants, therefore it makes sense to wonder which foods he enjoys the most. Pizza, but not just any pizza, is said to be Federer's favorite dish, according to one source.

Federer's personalized pizza from Player's Restaurant was created by Chef Yan Dilie and has fresh figs, Parma ham, arugula, and white truffle cheese cream. The Swiss reportedly enjoys chocolate, which is another of his culinary preferences.

Here's a comprehensive review of Federer's diet on the day of a match:

Breakfast

Waffles

Orange juice

Coffee

Vinegar shot

Lunch

Pasta

Snacks

Banana

Energy Bar

Energy Drink

Dinner

Italian cuisine

Indian cuisine

Japanese cuisine

Wine or champagne

Roger Federer’s Workout Plan

Federer and his long-time fitness trainer Pierre Paganini have been very successful as a team.

Tennis players must maintain their highest levels of strength, speed, balance, agility, and endurance. Paganini employs a multi-layered programme that makes use of every muscle. That includes everything from medicine ball throws to racquet drills. Like Federer's eating habits, variation is an important constituent of his training routine.

Tennis players have a difficult time finding the right balance between bulking up just enough to slow them down and creating enough strength to produce the fastest possible shots.

Paganini's training philosophy for Federer is to vary things up a lot and concentrate on strength, agility, flexibility, and endurance during each session. On that note, here's a look at Roger Federer’s exercise routine:

Warm-up

Each workout begins with a traditional warm-up routine that may involve elliptical machines, jogging steps, jump rope, sideline sprints, or butt kicks.

Federer performs a full body stretching regimen after his heart has worked and muscles warmed up to retain his flexibility and agility.

Medicine Ball Lunge

This exercise is done by holding the ball over his head, as it's excellent for the leg and core muscles. Just avoid resting the ball on your head, though.Aim for five sets of 15 reps.

Resistance Band Workout

Here, the only restriction is your creativity. Resistance bands can be used for almost any exercise you would typically perform with free weights.

With bands, Roger Federer frequently performs chest and shoulder flys, as they target the muscles most important for racquet swinging.

3 sets of 15 reps- chest fly reps

3-sets of 15-rep- lat pulldowns

Takeaway

Roger Federer doesn't adhere to a fixed diet. He eats frequently throughout the day to replenish his energy, starting with a large breakfast that's high in carbohydrates. Throughout the day, he also eats snacks, like protein bars and bananas. He consumes a lot of fresh food, but he also enjoys icecream.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far