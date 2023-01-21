What should I eat before a workout? If this question annoys you before every workout session, well, we’ve got you covered with our list of some of the best pre-workout breakfast options. But before jumping on that, first, let’s understand why it is important to eat the right food before a workout.

Consuming the right food before exercise sessions helps fuel your body with the right vitamins and nutrients, and promotes maximum growth. When deciding on a pre-workout meal, you should always aim for macronutrients, which include protein, fat, and carbohydrates.

All are major sources of energy, however, they contribute in different ways to a pre-workout meal.

While eating protein helps to enhance your muscle protein synthesis, thereby alleviating the risk of muscle damage and consuming carbs, on the other hand, elevates your body’s ability to utilize glycogen for intense exercise.

This, in return, helps energize your body for longer exercise routines. Along with this, proper hydration also plays an important role in maximizing your fitness goals.

Foods to eat before a workout

Your pre-workout breakfast should always be full of natural and healthy items to avoid any kind of health issues. Some good foods to eat before a workout include:

Oats or oatmeal

Oats are considered one of the best pre-workout foods as they are rich in fiber and various other important nutrients. It gives you energy throughout your workout and helps maintain it till the end of the session.

Oats are also loaded with vitamin B, which helps convert carbs into energy. For the best results, however, use unprocessed oats in your diet.

Oatmeal is a healthy pre-workout breakfast option. (Photo via Pexels/João Jesus)

Bananas

Another great food to eat before a workout is a banana. Bananas are considered to be power bars as they are loaded with potassium and carbohydrates that help support muscle functions.

You can make a simple banana bowl by adding a few pieces of bananas and topping them with honey and peanut butter.

Greek yogurt and fruits

Greek yogurt and fruits are also healthy food options that you can eat before a workout. Both are good sources of energy and are loaded with some great essential nutrients and vitamins.

Fruits give your body the carbohydrates it needs to break down and act as fuel, and Greek yogurt, on the other hand, provides protein and energizes your muscles.

Whole grain bread and peanut butter

A slice of whole grain bread with peanut butter gives your body sufficient carbs and provides maximum energy for the workout. You can make a healthy wholegrain bread sandwich by adding pieces of boiled eggs or chicken.

Whole grain bread and peanut butter are great pre-workout food options. (Photo via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

Energy or granola bars

Granola or any type of energy bar is a great food to eat before a workout. They have carbs that give your body the energy it requires for high-intense workouts. However, when choosing an energy bar, look for one that has minimal fat and no added sugar.

Dried fruits

Dried fruits are good pre-workout foods as they are easily digestible and you don’t even have to prepare them. Just grab a handful of apricots, dried berries, and pineapple on your way to the gym and give your body the nutrients it needs.

Should you eat before or after a workout

Various studies have shown that eating before workouts is beneficial as it gives your body the maximum energy it needs to perform intense exercises, especially strength training.

Pre-workout breakfasts and meals should be consumed approximately three hours to 30 minutes before the exercise session. This will give you time to digest the food and prevent stomach discomfort.

Portion size is important too

While the above-given food options are some of the best ones that you can eat before a workout, it is also important not to overeat them. Overeating can make you lethargic and sometimes, it may even invite gut problems, such as loose motions or bloating.

