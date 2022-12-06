Feeling bloated and heavy? While there are medications available to prevent this digestive disorder, there are certain exercises to help with bloating too.

Bloating is a very common abdominal problem among men and women. It generally occurs due to the accumulation of gas in the gastrointestinal tract, which makes your stomach feel excessively tight and larger than usual. It often leads to stomach pain, gas, burping, and constipation, and sometimes even makes your entire body look swollen.

There are many different causes of bloating. Some major ones include food intolerances, eating too much salty or junk food, drinking carbonated beverages and alcohol, experiencing slow digestion, getting poor sleep, and imbalanced hormones, etc. While in most cases, bloating goes away naturally and doesn’t pose any threat to the body, there are some great exercises to help with bloating.

Keep reading to learn about some of the most effective exercises that can help relieve bloating and gas.

6 Best Exercises To Help With Bloating

Here's a look at some great exercises to help with bloating and other digestive issues. The following exercises are beginner-friendly and can offer you quick relief.

1. Supine Spinal Twist

One of the most effective, easy, exercises to help with bloating, the supine spinal twist stretches the spine and abdomen and eases digestive issues.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back with your legs straight, arms spread wide out to the sides, and palms facing down.

Ensure that your body is in a ‘T’ shape.

Bend your left knee and slowly move it over the right side of your body.

At the same time, twist your lower back and spine, and keep your gaze at your left fingertips.

Keep your shoulders in contact with the floor and allow gravity to pull your knee down.

Breathe easily throughout the exercise and complete a few reps on both sides.

2. Cat-Cow Stretch

The cat-cow stretch is also among some great exercises to help with bloating. This exercise works on improper digestion and gas, and gently compresses the intestines as well.

To do this exercise:

Begin on all four, and place your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Ensure that your neck and back are in a neutral position.

With your core muscles engaged, push your spine up and allow your back to curve.

Drop your head down towards the floor and hold for a few seconds.

Now, push your stomach down towards the floor and arch your back the opposite way.

Keep your neck neutral and hold for 10 seconds.

Repeat.

3. Extended Triangle Stretch

One of the most productive exercises to help with bloating and digestive problems, the extended triangle pose gently stretches the abdomen and provides relief from gastric issues.

To do this exercise:

With your feet together and arms on your sides, stand straight and keep your neck relaxed.

Take a few steps forward with your right foot, and turn your rear leg at a 90-degree angle.

At the same time, twist your chest towards your right and move your arm forward.

Keep your legs extended and bring your right hand towards the floor while keeping your chest stretched and your left arm straight.

Keep your gaze either up or straight ahead.

Hold the posture for as long as comfortable, then repeat the exercise on the other side.

4. Seated Forward Bend

The seated forward bend is also among some great seated exercises to help with bloating that's suitable for people with limited mobility as well. This exercise improves the functioning of your digestive system and relaxes the body.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight on a mat or flat surface with both your legs extended straight in front of you. Firmly press your heels into the floor to keep your toes back towards your body.

Position your hands on your sides and lengthen your spine as you press your heels and sit bones on the floor.

From there, start to hinge forward at your hips and walk your hands beside your body.

Rest your fingers on the floor or simply grab your ankles.

Lift your upper body slightly more with each exhale, and try to lengthen your spine.

Repeat the exercise a few more times.

5. Wind-Relieving Pose

The wind-relieving pose, also called pawanmuktasana, relaxes your stomach, eases digestion, and helps prevent bloating. Additionally, it is also great for the functioning of your hips and thigh muscles.

To do this exercise:

Lie straight on your back on a flat surface and position your legs up at a 90-degree angle.

Bend your knees and try to bring your thigh as close as you can to your abdomen.

Keep your ankles and knees together and bring your arms around your legs to get fully into this pose.

Now lift your neck and move your chin towards your chest.

Hold the posture for as long as you can and relax.

6. Twisting Lunge

The twisting lunge is a great lower body strengthening exercise and is also considered one of the best exercises to help with bloating. This exercise boosts strength in your legs, hips, and glutes and improves flexibility as well.

To do this exercise:

Take a lunge position with your left knee on the floor and your right leg forward.

Bring your hands in the front and interlace your fingers.

Lift your upper body so that it becomes perpendicular to the floor and slowly rotate your torso towards your right, moving your left hand outside your right thigh.

Switch sides and continue.

Final Takeaway

These are some of the best exercises to help with bloating. They must be practiced regularly to keep your digestive system healthy and functioning well. Along with this, however, remember to keep your food intake healthy and clean and avoid being sedentary for a long time.

Moreover, you should seek medical attention immediately if your bloating is accompanied by vomiting, high fever, blood in the stool, and diarrhea, and rapid weight loss.

