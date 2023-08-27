Why Clay Pot Water is good for your health?

While pursuing various extraordinary diet plans to obtain a healthy lifestyle in the fast-paced world we live in, we often overlook our roots.

One such old practice that has been gaining the limelight lately is clay pot water, also known as 'matka' in various cultures. Clay pot water has been cherished not only for its cooling properties but also for its health advantages. It has a hidden treasure of health benefits within it which are backed by various Ayurvedic experts.

Clay Pot Water Benefits

Clay pot water purifies the water and acts as a natural purifier (Image by Freepik)

Besides its cooling properties, clay pot water also boosts metabolism, is gentle on the throat and is also a natural purifier.

Metabolism Boost

The water stored in clay pots is purer than the water stored in other containers. Individuals who add clay pot water to their daily routine are seen to have better digestion. In a chemical-free environment, the minerals of water can act in a better way and hence there is a metabolism boost.

Alkalinity

Clay is alkaline in nature. A modern-day diet is often acidic in nature which results in the accumulation of toxins in the body. With earthen clay pot water one can achieve a balanced pH level. This in turn will help to keep gastric and acidity-related issues in control.

Gentle on the throat

Drinking water directly from the refrigerator can cause soreness in the throat. Getting in direct contact with ice-cold water can cause coughs. In contrast, earthen pot water is gentle on the throat and reduces the likeliness of itiching in the throat.

Cooling Properties

Long before when there were no refrigerators, earthen clay pot was the go-to option for nearly every household in various cultures. The reason behind this was the natural coolant properties of the humble vessel. Clay pots consist of tiny pores through which water slowly evaporates. This process of evaporation leads to the dissipation of heat from the clay pot water. Hence, this not only quenches thirst but also offers relief from scorching heat.

Prevention of Sunstrokes

The blazing sun can often cause sunstrokes, and clay pot helps in this situation. The porous nature of pots allows them to to retain rich minerals in the water, preventing dehydration, and helps you to rehydrate quickly.

Natural Purifier

Clay pot water is not only known for its coolant properties but also as a natural purifier. The micro-texture of the clay pot acts as a filter and blocks the contaminants and impurities from entering the water. This leads to the water being safe for consumption.

Choosing the Correct Clay Pot

Choosing a clay pot is vital (Image by Johanna Tay from Pixabay)

Some glazed clay pots, in their quest for aesthetics and functionality, may contain chemicals that pose health risks. These chemicals can make their way to the water and pollute it with dangerous toxins. So it is better to simply opt for unglazed clay pots to maintain the natural purification and health-enhancing properties. Painted clay pots, while visually appealing, should be avoided as they might negate the positives of clay pot water.

Naturally glazed clay pots are the ideal choice for everyone who wishes to enjoy the benefits of earthen clay pots.

In conclusion, earthen clay pot is not just some random custom that people follow. It is also a wise choice for the health and well-being of an individual. So there is no point in waiting. Invest in an earthen clay pot today and enjoy drinking water in the natural way!