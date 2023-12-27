Why do we sleep in the winter for longer hours? Look at the reasons

As the winter season is in its full form, all we need is those extra hours of sleep in the winter. As it gets colder, it becomes difficult for us to wake up and harder to get out of bed. However, this want for extra sleep is not necessarily that bad; rather it is quite normal for you to sleep those extra few minutes in the winter season.

While sleeping for 7-9 hours is ideal for the human body in winter, one may expect to need one to two hours of extra sleep for healthy adults. In this article, we will ponder upon the question of why we sleep more in the winter, understand its causes, and how to prevent this laziness to get the most out of your day.

Sleep in the winter: Why do we sleep more in winter?

As discussed above in winter, the need for sleep increases by about 1.75 to 2.5 hours to the ideal seven to nine hours of sleep. This increase is not because we get lazy in the winter rather, it is because of various factors that change and contribute to changing your sleeping patterns.

Factors like shorter days, colder temperatures, and a significant decrease in exposure to sun play essential roles in the extra time of sleeping.

A change in the circadian rhythm

As we enter the winter season, it is not a hidden fact that the days get shorter and sun sets earlier which in turn reduces our sunlight intake. Now all these things are interconnected; lesser exposure to the sun the production of melatonin significantly increases which in turn makes you more sleepy. Hence, a change in the circadian rhythm is observed.

Cold temperature

Lesser sun exposure decreases the synthesis of vitamin D in our body, and the reduced levels of vitamin D can also increase your chances of getting more fatigue as well as increase your sleeping appetite. Getting enough sun exposure can resolve this.

Moreover, colder temperatures can increase your appetite for food as they increase your metabolism in turn enhancing sustenance and sleep.

SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder)

SAD is a form of depression that hinders your sleeping patterns by affecting your sleeping pattern during seasonal changes. Here, the individual suffers mood changes, lower energy, and sadness which in turn makes you want to sleep more.

Changes in your routine

In winter, our physical activities significantly reduce mainly out of laziness and cold. Spending time outside and working out becomes a task. Thus, such changes in your physical routine can also contribute to lowering your energy as well as making you more used to laziness.

How to prevent sleep in the winter?

The way to maintain your regular sleep and prevent laziness is simply by following a routine that includes enough exposure to the sun can help you combat laziness. Further, getting off your screen an hour before sleeping can also help you sleep better.

Waking up early and regularly exercising are some ways to help you combat laziness. Exercising can also make you more tired which can help you sleep better at night.

The need to sleep a little more in the winter is normal; however, it may interfere with your daily tasks, so it's important to understand the techniques to prevent laziness in order to get the best out of your day.