Why weight loss is so complex? Recent study breaks it down

Weight loss can be quite a challenging journey for many individuals, particularly for those battling food cravings consisting of sweet and salty combinations. A recent study led by researchers from the Monell Chemical Senses Centre unveils the reasons behind these cravings and why weight loss can be so difficult for some people.

The groundbreaking research aims to provide clear insights into the brain's reward systems, exploring new brain-gut circuits for sugar and fat. These circuits make us unconsciously crave unhealthy foods, and the dangerous combination of both sugar and fat cravings triggers a desire to overeat.

Powerful combination of fats and sugars in our brain

Fats and sugar are the primary factors to work on (Image via towfiqu barbhuiya)

Dr. Guillaume de Lartigue, the study's lead author, likens the phenomenon to a "one-two punch to the brain's reward system." He explains:

"Even if the total calories consumed in sugar and fat stay the same, combining fats and sugars leads to significantly more dopamine release and, ultimately, overeating."

The scientific community has long wondered why fats and sugars are particularly tempting for people. Dr. de Lartigue points out that nerve cells in the gut, rather than taste cells in the mouth, are the key drivers facilitating these cravings.

"We found that distinct gut-brain pathways are recruited by fats and sugars, explaining why that donut can be so irresistible," he elaborated.

The link between gut and brain

The link between your brain and gut (Image via Unsplash/ Diana polekhina)

The study offers critical insights into what controls eating behavior. It suggests that an internal, unconscious desire to consume diets high in fats and sugar is a reason why individuals find it challenging to maintain weight loss.

"The communication between our gut and brain happens below the level of consciousness. We may be craving these types of food without even realizing it," Dr. de Lartigue clarified.

Researchers think that the discoveries could lead to new ways to fight obesity in the future. By changing the way our brain and gut interact, they can help make it easier to stick with a diet and make better food choices even when tempted by unhealthy options.

"Getting the picture of how we’re naturally drawn to eat fats and sugars is the first step in changing that craving," Dr. de Lartigue said.

The role of realistic goals in weight loss

Realistic roadmap and consistency can help weight loss (Image via Unsplash/ Volodymyr)

Exploring the science behind weight loss, the study of gut-brain pathways and their effect on our eating habits gives hope to individuals trying to lose weight. Experts have provided a few recommendations to complement these recent findings, which may help people successfully lose excess pounds without compromising their mental health.

1) Set realistic goals

It's important to set weight loss goals you can really reach. This helps keep you excited and moving forward with losing that extra weight.

2) Adopt a long-term view

Think of losing weight as changing your way of life, not just a quick fix. Start doing healthy things that you can keep doing for your whole life.

3) Monitor and adjust

Pay close attention to how your body responds to different diets, exercise routines, and lifestyle changes. Adjust accordingly to keep up the momentum and motivation.

4) Seek support

Speak to friends, family, or people online about your weight loss journey. You can exchange advice and get them to motivate you.

5) Stay active

Make exercise a regular part of your day. This helps you lose weight, feel happier, and stay healthy overall.

6) Choose nutrient-dense foods

Choose foods with lots of needed vitamins, minerals, and stuff that's good for your body, like fruits, vegetables, and whole grain foods. These help your body and also help you eat fewer calories.

7) Be mindful of portion sizes

Be careful when you eat. Pay attention to when you start feeling full and eat less if you need to.

8) Stay well-hydrated

Drinking lots of water helps remove bad stuff from your body. It keeps you away from eating because you think you are hungry when you are just thirsty.

9) Sleep well

Make sure to get adequate, quality sleep daily to keep your body functioning optimally, reducing the risk of emotional eating or lack of energy for exercise.

10) Be patient

Losing weight can take a while, and starting healthy habits that last is not quick. It's important to remember that getting a little better over time is more important than trying to be fast.

When we use the newest science about how the brain and gut talk to each other, along with advice from weight loss experts, anyone who wants to reach their goals can start a simple, long-lasting trip towards better health and happiness.