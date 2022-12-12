Windmill Exercise: How to Do It, Benefits & Alternatives

The windmill exercise is highly regarded among trainers as an amazing core-builder and effective full-body functional exercise.

Due to its multi-joint, multi-planar movement pattern, the windmill is ideal for building strength, mobility, and physical durability.

How to Perform the Windmill Exercise?

The windmill can be done with kettlebells, dumbbells and even your bodyweight. It can be used for dynamic stretching or as a warm-up exercise before performing compound movements like deadlifts and squats.

In this artcile, we will be discussing how to do the high-hold kettlebell windmill exercise, which is possibly the best way to get maximum benefits from the movement.

Instructions:

Start by placing your right foot underneath the right hip. Using your left foot, step outwards a little farther than hip-width.

Your right foot should be facing forwards. Pivot your left foot on a 45 degree angle towards your left side.

Press the kettlebell overhead using your right arm. Straighten out your left arm, and send it to the front of your left leg. Your palm should be facing the front.

Make sure the back of the hand is in contact with the left leg throughout the windmill exercise.

Look up towards the kettlebell at all times. Hold this pose for a few seconds.

Lift your torso back to the starting position with your arms still fully extended to complete one rep.

Perform 6-12 reps on the right side; switch sides and repeat the same.

What are some common mistakes while performing the windmill?

Here's a look:

1) Adding too much weight

The windmill is a highly technical movement that requires torso rotation along with shoulder and hip mobility. When starting out, the windmill exercise can feel awkward and unfamiliar. Therefore, it's best to start out with bodyweight windmills to perfect the form before adding extra weight.

2) Performing the exercise too fast

Slow, controlled movements are the key to getting maximum benefits from the windmill. Slowing down the descent and focusing on achieving better depth can help with increasing the range of motion over time.

3) Improper bracing of the core

Full body stability during this exercise requires proper bracing of the core muscles and lower body. Losing stability can lead to injuries as you progress with weighted variations.

Benefits of performing the windmill exercise

The windmill provides a plethora of benefits, including:

Works the deltoids, rhomboids and rotator cuff muscles, strengthening the shoulder stabilizers

Help improve overhead stability and strength

Works the abdominals and obliques, promotes proper bracing

Reinforces proper hip hinging patterns

Activates the hips and hamstrings, helps improve hip mobility

Helps improve aerobic conditioning

Boosts core stability

Stretches various muscles like the obliques and hamstrings

What are the best windmill exercise variations?

Here're a few:

1) Low hold Kettlebell Windmill

To do it, hold the kettlebell with the arm reaching towards the floor rather than the extended arm. It's ideal for those struggling with proper body coordination while performing the movement.

2) Kneeling Kettlebell Windmill

This variation can help pinpoint and correct any weakpoints found while adopting the windmill stance. The position of the bottom arm on the ground in the kneeling position can provide extra support and stability.

3) Double Kettlebell Windmill

This intense variation requires kettlebells to be held in both hands during the exercise.

4) Kettlebell Windmill to Bent Press

Lower the kettlebell, and press it back up while in the windmill position.

What are some efficient alternatives to the windmill?

Try out these alternatives if you're struggling to perform the windmill exercise with proper form. Using these can help develop weak muscles and improve mobility in target areas:

Overhead Hold

Arm Bar

Bent Presses

Turkish Get Ups

Hip Thrust

Dumbbell/Kettlebell swings

Crunches, reverse crunches, bicycle crunches

Plank Variations

Takeaway

The windmill exercise is an excellent functional movement to develop full body stability while improving shoulder and hip mobility. When done with perfect form, it enhances general strength, athletic performance and movement coordination.

