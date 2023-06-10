Workplace bullying: Creating a bully-free work environment

Employees' mental health and well-being can be severely harmed by workplace bullying.

It can have various negative effects, both physically and emotionally. The fact that adults are frequently involved in this form of bullying does not mean that people are always prepared to deal with it.

Bullying at work affects about one-third of Americans. According to a report on workplace bullying in 2021, that equates to 76.3 million employees, 43% of whom work remotely. Knowing the telltale indications of bullying at work will allow you to take the necessary precautions.

What is workplace bullying?

Workplace bullying takes place when an employee is repeatedly subjected to hostile behavior from their coworkers. It occurs when there's an imbalance of power between the bully and the bullied (e.g., when a subordinate is bullied by a superior).

Workplace bullying can take many forms, including imposition of undue pressure or excessive workload, establishment of unattainable deadlines, deliberate setting up of an employee to fail, denial of advancement opportunities and micromanagement.

When tensions already exist in the workplace, bullying compounds the problem and creates a hostile work environment. So, what is a hostile work environment? When otherwise competent workers feel unwelcome and unsafe, it's called a hostile workplace. They become scared of their superiors, managers and coworkers because of their behavior and language.

Workplace hostility causes a wide range of issues for both businesses and their staff.

Worker happiness, dedication and output may all take a hit in such settings. It can foster hostility among coworkers. Employees who're bullied at work may experience a range of negative emotions and behaviors, including depression, anxiety, insomnia and even suicidal ideation.

Workplace bullying can have a significant psychological and behavioural impact on its victims. Some people grow hostile or isolated. Others might experiment with drugs or alcohol. Bullying at work has been linked to substance misuse in several studies.

Effects of workplace bullying on mental health

Workplace bullies cause victims a variety of distressing issues. Bullying can have long-term effects, including anxiety, sadness, stress breakdown, difficulty focusing, feeling insecure and having trouble remembering.

Anger, obsession, heightened vigilance or hypersensitivity are all symptoms that victims may experience. They may start chewing their nails, gnashing their teeth or relying on stimulants like caffeine, nicotine, alcohol or sleeping aids to deal with their erratic emotions and lack of humor.

So, it's essential to safeguard yourself and learn strategies to deal with work stress.

How do you deal with workplace bullying?

Remember that you're not to blame if you have been the target of bullying at work. It's not always easy to stand up to bullies, but your mental health is important in the workplace.

You can safeguard your well-being and adapt to a bully's actions with the help of the correct tactics and resources. There are multiple ways to do so:

1) Face-to-face conversation

Make an effort to talk to the bully privately about the problem. This is a good place to air your worries. In this meeting, you should politely request that they cease their bullying behaviour. Stop the meeting immediately if it becomes hostile.

2) Establish limits

If a bully acts inappropriately towards you again, make it obvious that you will not stand for it. Make it clear that you will be reporting their actions and that you will take further action if necessary.

3) Document workplace bullying

Every time workplace bullying occurs, record the specifics of your experience. Detail the date and hour of the incident, as well as its nature. Include in your reports the names of any employees who may have observed the bullying.

4) Ascend that ladder

If workplace bullying persists, it's necessary to escalate it to the upper management.

Take your manager's aggressive behaviour up the chain of command. Everyone is accountable to a superior. If they don't have a direct supervisor, you can complain to human resources.

5) Get help from a professional

Having a solid group of people behind you is essential when trying to deal with stress at workplace.

Share your struggles with close friends, family or a mental health professional. If you're not getting the results you want or the help you need from the company you work for, you may need to be ready to take legal action.

Bullying is a major issue. It can lead to decreased output, ill health, burnout, suicidal thoughts and strained personal relationships among workers.

Even if you weren't personally affected by bullying, you should nonetheless tell your employer about it. You can make a huge difference in the life of a coworker who's being subjected to workplace bullying.

