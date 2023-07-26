Workplace burnout: Going beyond the breaking point

Have you been feeling burnout at work? What does workplace burnout look like? Burnout is a recognizable state of feeling emotionally, mentally and socially exhausted.

In reality, it's something that develops over time. Most of us don't realize that we have reached the final stage of exhaustion till our body gives up and others start noticing that in terms of our behavior.

Imagine that you start your day with a battery of energy. As you go about your day, the battery depletes, but you're back to the same amount of energy as the previous day.

However, in the case of workplace burnout, you continue to run on the exhausted battery, not being able to replenish your energy.

“Burnout is the result of too much energy output and not enough energy self-invested.” – Melissa Steginus

Recongnizing workplace burnout

Recognizing workplace burnout can be tricky but is possible. (Image via Vecteezy)

Occupational burnout is not an official diagnosis but is associated to other mental health like concerns.

Before management comes recognition. Many employee well-being programs are now focused at enhancing well-being at the workplace. One of the primary reasons for attrition is workplace burnout that can significantly demotivate employees to work on.

There are many assessments that are aimed to help you recognize the signs of burnout. Try to answer the following items on a scale of 0 to 5, with 0 being 'doesn't apply to me' to 5 'very much applies to me'.

These statements are not diagnostic but can give you a general idea about your current functioning:

I enjoy my time at the workplace. I am able to complete all my tasks in time. I have sufficient control over my workload. I am not able to disconnect from my workplace. I have trouble concentrating on more than one task at a time.

The most common symptoms of burnout are difficulty in concentration, memory lapses, day dreaming, short temper and fatigue. These are most explicit signs, but there can be many more that may get unnoticed.

A lot of times we are able to push through work even with these traits. They can not only influence how we perceive work but also how we perceive ourselves. Workplace burnout is pervasive in nature.

Managing burnout in the workplace

How can you learn to manage burnout? (Image via Freepik)

Taking care of your health and well-being should come first before anything else. We often prioritse tasks for our mental space, often leading to an over-depletion of our resources.

Burnout is not cool, neither is it an indication or proof of your hardwork. Here are some ways in which you can try to manage workplace burnout:

1) Awareness

The first step doesn't come off as a surprise. There are so many signs and symptoms that may indicate to you that you're experiencing trouble managing work and your personal life.

Rather than a list of symptoms you can look up, think about your everyday routine and how you feel at the start and end of the day. Do you wake up with a dreadful feeling and drag yourself out of the bed? If so, you may be heading towards burnout.

2) Work-place boundaries

If work-life balance seems too far, try placing boundaries first. (Image via Vecteezy)

We end up pushing ourselves, as we want to be accepted in our circles. If we do things pefectly and meet every deadline, we are given incentives for the same. While these ocassional merits enhance our self-esteem, it stops us from achieving a balance.

You end up losing on personal connections or your self-care time in pursuit of work merit. Start small about how would you want to place between your work and personal time. Can you try not using your laptop after you come back home from work?

3) Take breaks

This is perhaps the most underestimated tool to manage workplace burnout. We go about our entire day, working and slogging without taking breaks. Yes, lunch breaks are great, but the body needs a bit more than that.

Taking intermittent breaks while working can help orient and energise you to the work you're doing. Adding breathwork or relaxation tools during the break can enhance your functioning.

4) Seek active support

Remember that you're not alone and you can learn to manage workplace burnout. (Image via Vecteezy)

Support can look differently for everyone. For some, it's having a light-hearted conversation with colleagues, while for others, it could be seeking professional support. Select what works for you. When you make this journey your own, you start experiencing fun.

Mental health at the workplace is essential. In a culture that's dependent on productivity, will you choose taking care of yourself or experiencing workplace burnout?

While it make time for you to fully understand the value of self-care and taking time off, it's never too late to begin. There are numerous ways to tackle workplace burnout. Try what works out for you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

