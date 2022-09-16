6 Best Yoga Asanas and Exercises to Reduce Neck Humps

Neck humps are defined as a rounded hunch at the base of the neck that is typically caused by a prolonged period of forward-leaning posture. Over a period of time, neck humps can have serious consequences for your overall posture, along with damaging bone health and causing tightness in the neck muscles.

If practiced regularly, yoga asanas and exercises can be quite beneficial for reducing neck humps. Yoga asanas will help in relieving the stress and pressure on your neck muscles, along with relieving tightness. Practicing yoga asanas will also help in improving poor posture, which is generally the major cause of neck humps.

We have created a list of the six best yoga asanas and exercises that you can include in your daily routine to reduce neck humps.

Child Pose or Balasana and 5 Other Yoga Asanas and Exercises To Reduce Neck Humps

1) Upward Facing Dog or Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Upward facing dog is a fantastic and engaging yoga asana that you can incorporate into your daily routine to help reduce neck humps. This exercise will also help in promoting flexibility of the muscles as well as counteracting the hunched-up posture.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the lying down position on the ground on your stomach before positioning your palms at the level of your shoulders.

Keep both your legs together near one another. Press onto your palms and raise your body from the waist above off the ground with your head looking towards the ceiling.

Hold the position for a few moments before slowly releasing.

2) Cat Pose or Marjariasana

Cat pose is a dynamic yoga asana that will help you reduce neck humps and work on your posterior chain effectively. This asana increases spinal awareness and flexibility.

How to do it?

Assume a tabletop position on the ground with your back erect and gaze forward.

Round your spine towards the ceiling with your head hanging and down to assume the cat position. Release after a few moments.

Repeat.

3) Child Pose or Balasana

Child pose is also one of the most effective yoga asanas for reducing neck humps with simple movements. It's a calming pose that focuses on the thighs and alleviates back pain. It also relaxes your lower and upper back muscles.

How to do it?

Assume a kneeling position on the ground with your hips stacked over your toes.

Bring your upper body towards your legs with your arms, reaching forward as much as possible.

Hold for a few moments before releasing.

4) Bow Pose or Dhanurasana

This yoga asana will help you reduce the neck hump by stretching your arms and relieving tightness from the muscles. This posture-improving backbend opens your chest and shoulders in addition to stretching your hamstrings and hip flexors.

How to do it?

On your mat, lie on your stomach and press your toes into the ground. Then, flex your knees while continuing to engage your toes.

Flex your feet and grab the outer part of your ankles with your hands.

While inhaling, lift your rib cage and shoulders in the direction of your ears. Exhale, lengthen your tailbone, and, while firmly holding on, kick your legs back into your hands.

Lift your heart and head from here. Look ahead. Lift your chest by applying downward pressure to your thighs.

Maintain the position for 5 breaths.

5) Locust Pose or Salabhasana

Locust pose is one of the most effective yoga asanas that you can include in your daily routine to reduce neck humps. People who put in long hours at the office and have little to no time for exercise or workouts have become more popular for this yoga exercise. Your entire back, from neck to heels, is flexed in this position.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground on your belly with both your feet together and hands pressed on the back.

Activate your quads by pressing your feet to the ground and positioning your hands on the ground.

Lift your chest and legs and head off the ground simultaneously. Make sure to keep your shoulders rolled back and your neck long.

Hold the position for a few moments before slowly releasing.

Repeat.

6) Downward Facing Dog or Adho Mukha Svanasana

Downward facing dog is one of the most common and popular yoga asanas that will help reduce neck humps by working on your posterior chain and relieving tightness from your muscles.

How to do it?

Assume a tabletop position on the ground with your shoulders and palms in alignment and knees and hips in alignment.

Next, raise your hips towards the ceiling until your legs and upper body are completely stretched.

Your body should create a mountain-like structure with your hips at the top.

Make sure that your back remains perfectly tall throughout the movement.

Release after a few moments.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga asanas and exercises are some of the best that will help you reduce neck hump by relieving tightness from the muscles, reducing stress, enhancing posture, building balance, improving flexibility, and increasing range of motion. These yoga asanas and exercises will effectively work on all the muscles in the posterior chain and will provide you with long-term benefits.

If you are suffering from a neck hump, then incorporating the yoga asanas and exercises highlighted in the list into your daily routine will be highly beneficial. It is also recommended to avoid sitting in the hunched-up position as it can cause a neck hump.

