5 Best Yoga Exercises to Reduce Body Fat

Regular yoga practice tends to have a number of benefits, one of which is a reduction in body fat through improved metabolism, muscle strengthening, burning decent amounts of calories, building stability, increasing flexibility, and more.

Therefore, if your fitness goal is to lose fat, then yoga exercises are definitely the way to go.

We have curated a list of the five best and most effective yoga exercises that can be included in your daily routine to reduce body fat.

Cat Cow Pose or Marjariasana and 4 Other Effective Yoga Exercises to Reduce Body Fat

1) Seated Forward Bend or Paschimottanasana

The seated forward bend is one of the best yoga poses for losing body fat because it deeply stretches your muscles. It helps in shedding extra weight by toning and massaging the pelvic as well as abdominal organs.

To do this yoga exercise:

Start off by sitting on the ground with your legs stretched in the front and spine erect.

While keeping your spine upright, fold your upper body and bring it towards your legs while extending your arms in front to reach your toes.

Repeat.

2) Extended Side Angle Pose or Utthita Parsvakonasana

This side-stretching yoga exercise helps in reducing body fat by improving your metabolism. Incorporating the extended side angle posed in the workout routine will take your fitness to another level by building stamina in your body as well as stimulating your internal organs.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an elongated position with your feet apart wider than the shoulder distance.

Slightly bend your right knee to the out and position your right foot outward to an angle of about forty-five degrees.

Raise your right hand and bend your body towards the left side with your left arm positioned on the left thigh.

Make sure that the right side of your body creates a straight line. Slowly release.

Repeat on the alternate side.

3) Raised Foot Pose or Uttanpadasana

Raised foot pose is also one of the most dynamic yoga exercises that can be included in the daily routine to reduce fat. This yoga pose tones both your core and your leg muscles. Regularly practicing the raised foot pose will help to build significant strength and balance in the body, especially in the core muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by lying flat on the ground with your legs stretched in front, feet together, back upright, and hands at the side of your body.

Next, raise both your legs together off the ground and position them in a manner where they are angled at forty-five degrees to the ground.

Hold for a few seconds before bringing your legs to the hip height and angled ninety-degree to the ground.

Slowly release and repeat.

4) Cat Cow Pose or Marjariasana

Cat cow poses are also some of the most energetic yoga exercises that you can include in your daily routine to reduce body fat. The contraction movement of the cat-cow pose aids in the burning of belly fat while also improving body flexibility.

How to do it?

Assume the table top position on the ground with your hips just above the knees and shoulders just above the wrists.

Make sure that your body weight is spread evenly on both the knees while keeping your head straight.

Next, bring your body in a cat pose with a concave structure by raising your head towards the ceiling and pushing your back to the floor.

Now bring your body into a cow pose by arching your back towards the ceiling and lowering your head to the ground.

Continue these contractions for some time before releasing them to the vajrasana pose.

5) Crow Pose or Bakasana

Crow poses tend to be some of the most advanced yoga exercises that you can include in your workout routine to reduce body fat. Mastering this yoga exercise will help you burn fat while also building lean muscles. Crow poses will promote the overall toning of the body and enhance your balance.

How to do it?

Start off by squatting down and placing your palms flat on the ground with your fingers evenly spread.

Raise your feet off the ground and lift your hips towards the ceiling while gently shifting your bodyweight to your arms.

Bottom Line

The abovementioned yoga exercises will certainly help you reduce body fat by stretching your muscles, boosting metabolism, torching fat, stimulating internal organs, and burning decent amounts of calories.

Other advantages provided by these yoga exercises include improving back health, reducing the risk of injuries, increasing flexibility, enhancing posture, and building stability in the body.

You can combine the previously mentioned yoga exercises with a nutritious diet and cardio exercises to aid in the process of losing body fat. All of this will ensure that your body receives the necessary nutrition and that you effectively torch fat from all of the troublesome areas.

