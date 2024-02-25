"You slowly cook": How glucose spikes are literally cooking you alive

French biochemist Jessie Inchauspé (also known as @glucosegoddess on Instagram) revealed a secret about the harmful effects of glucose spikes. She explained that these spikes can cook you alive, referring to the process of glycation in the body. Glycation is a process that starts at birth and continues lifelong. In an interview with Lewis Howes, she said:

"You slowly glycate. You slowly cook."

Jessie Inchauspé is a French biochemist and New York Times bestselling author. Her book, Glucose Revolution: The Life-Changing Power of Balancing Your Blood Sugar, talks about various controversial methods for controlling blood sugar spikes. Her second book, Glucose Goddess Method: The Four-Week Guide To Cutting Cravings, Getting Your Energy Back, And Feeling Amazing, also mentions similar methods.

Glucose spikes and their harmful consequences

Blood sugar spikes can be fatal in the long run, but can be prevented by following a healthy diet. These spikes can cause premature aging and damage various organs if not managed or prevented in the early stages. Jessie also says the glycation process is accelerated by prolonged spikes in blood sugar levels.

Excessive glycation can cause the browning of cartilage in the body, according to Jessie. Excessive or premature browning of cartilage is a major sign of aging. Premature aging is associated with reduced functions of various organs and skin wrinkles. Aging organs show signs of stress and do not function properly. Some common signs of aging are:

Increased acne and pimples

Appearance of wrinkles on the skin

Sagging in neck and chin

Development of dark spots

Slower healing of cuts, wounds, etc.

Dr. Andrew Nish, MD, UnityPoint Health, says:

“Aging is part of growing older, but it’s accelerated by sugar. Without getting too technical, at the end of each strand of our DNA is a little cap, called a telomere, which protects our DNA from damage. Every time our DNA is read and duplicated, those telomeres shorten. While our bodies normally replace those telomeres, sugar quickens that shortening, and thereby, advances the aging process.”

Various doctors and experts say that reducing the intake of glucose can significantly help reduce blood sugar spikes, and eventually slow down the aging process. Jessie suggests various methods to control blood sugar levels as well on her social media accounts and in her book. For instance, reducing the intake of simple carbohydrates can significantly help prevent blood sugar spikes.

Furthermore, a low-carb diet can also help prevent such spikes since the overall intake of glucose is lower in such diets. A diet with adequate proteins and good fats can reduce cravings for carbs and sugary foods.

