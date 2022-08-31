Zoë Kravitz on Her Mental Health Struggles, Dealing with Eating Disorder and Her Recovery Journey

Globally, about 10% of people will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime. The most recent studies also confirm that eating disorders are highly prevalent worldwide, especially in women. An eating disorder is a voice that never ever goes away. Constantly telling you that you are miserable, disgusting, unlovable, stupid and that you have to be ashamed of who you are at the core.

Zoë Kravitz is no stranger to the limelight. Despite having trouble adjusting to having famous parents like Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, she soon discovered she was following in their footsteps. She has demonstrated in recent years that she is a star in her own right. She rose to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies and was in the spotlight again with the role of Catwoman in the latest addition to the Batman saga.

Zoë Kravitz's journey with eating disorder

Kravitz stayed with her mother for a while after her parents divorced when she was just two years old, but when she was eleven, she went to Miami with her father. She was familiar with the strains of living in a glamorous and well-known setting.

Zoë Kravitz's eating disorder may be traced back to her childhood. As a child, Kravtiz didn’t like her school. She felt like she didn't fit anywhere, and she was also surrounded by an enormous amount of beauty and posturing. Kravitz revealed that she was a chunky, perfectly typical-looking 15-year-old, but she had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and this made her feel short and ungainly.

The actress lost 20 pounds for the role in 'Road within'! (Photo via Pinterest/ Tumblr)

Kravitz disclosed that she struggled with an eating disorder for about ten years beginning when she was a teenager. After relocating to New York, she started therapy for bulimia, which aided in her recovery. When we think about diseases like diabetes, we know there is a biological cause to it, but when we think about something like an eating disorder, there are psychological, social, and biological factors associated with it.

Released back in 2014, Zoë also starred in the movie The Road Within, in which she had to get down to 90 pounds! According to reports, she mentioned that losing all that weight is something she has never done before. She put her body through so much and at first it was really hard to even have a conversation because she was so lightheaded all the time. On top of just being tired, she had to try and perform, so it was a very unique experience for her. She mentioned that she tried to do it in a healthy way, but it’s not a healthy thing to do and also advised others not to do, especially not so quickly.

Managing mental health

Zoë Kravitz struggled with eating disorders and with the pressure to look a certain way like many of the actors in the Entertainment industry. Research shows that individuals in the performance industry are at risk of developing a range of eating disorders.

Kravitz has now found a really wonderful balance in terms of putting her mental health and my body first. She doesn't perform until she has enough fuel and feels well. Kravitz is not the only star who has recently opened up about their battle with eating disorders that potentially stemmed from their famous parental upbringing. She has recovered from the disorder, and her strength and bravery to speak openly about these will hopefully aid others in their battle to overcome these disorders.

Looking out for signs and symptoms

Whether you are or are not in the entertainment industry, it's important to look out for signs and symptoms of eating disorders.

1) Relationship with food

The abrupt onset of a strong interest in food is an early indicator of an eating disorder. You may observe that the individual has extensive knowledge of nutrition and the caloric content of particular foods, knowledge that appears to have emerged out of thin air. Despite never being interested in such kinds of things before, they might also start downloading and reading recipes or watching cooking shows on TV.

Eating disorders can estrange your relationship with food. (Photo via Polina Tankelivich)

2) Social isolation

If a person no longer seems to desire to be around other people, this is another early indication that they may have an eating disorder. You can observe that they quit engaging in past interests or seeing friends. While this may indicate a variety of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, it is a common warning sign of an eating disorder.

Our self-image and body satisfaction can interfere with other relationships. (Photo via Pexels/ Darya Sannikova)

3) Changes in mood

While mood swings are common throughout the day, if you find that a person's is more extreme or prominent, this could be a precursor to an eating issue. They may experience these, which can make them anxious, agitated, and emotional, particularly before meals or in the hours before eating.

The mood and food connection is real. (Photo via Pexels/ Murry Lee)

Takeaway

Recovering alone from an eating disorder during adulthood can be hard. Whether it is a choice to recover alone or a necessity, you have the ability to recover fully. Everyone has their own journey with their body image and satisfaction.

