125th All India Beighton Cup 2024: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details 

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 23, 2024 10:00 IST
All India Beighton Cup (Image via Hockey Bengal)
The 125th All India Beighton Cup 2024 will take place from January 22 at the Sports Authority of India in Kolkata.

Twelve teams - All India F.C.I, Canara Bank, Central Secretariat, South Central Railway, UP XI, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, E.R.S.A, Army XI (Red), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, CAG of India, ONGC - will compete for the prestigious trophy in Kolkata.

While the semi-finals of the 125th All India Beighton Cup 2024 will take place on January 27, the summit clash is scheduled the followin day.

125th All India Beighton Cup 2024: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, January 22

Match 1 - All India F.C.I vs Canara Bank, 11:00 am

Match 2 - Central Secretariat vs South Central Railway, 1:00 pm

Match 3 - UP XI vs Indian Air Force, 3:00 pm

Tuesday, January 23

Match 4 - Central Secretariat vs Indian Navy, 11:00 am

Match 5 - E.R.S.A vs Army XI (Red), 1:00 pm

Match 6 - All India F.C.I vs Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., 3:00 pm

Wednesday, January 24

Match 7 - E.R.S.A vs CAG of India, 11:00 am

Match 8 - UP XI vs ONGC, 1:00 pm

Match 9 - Indian Navy vs South Central Railway, 3:00 pm

Thursday, January 25

Match 10 - Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. vs Canara Bank, 11:00 am

Match 11 - Indian Air Force vs ONGC, 1:00 pm

Match 12 - CAG of India vs Army XI (Red), 3:00 pm

Saturday, January 27

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 1:00 pm

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 3:00 pm

Sunday, January 28

Final - TBC vs TBC, 2:00 pm

125th All India Beighton Cup 2024: Live-streaming details

All the above-listed matches of the 125th All India Beighton Cup 2024 will be live-streaming on the Fancode app and website. All 15 matches of the competition can be watched live for free.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
