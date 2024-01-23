125th All India Beighton Cup 2024: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details 

The 125th All India Beighton Cup 2024 will take place from January 22 at the Sports Authority of India in Kolkata.

Twelve teams - All India F.C.I, Canara Bank, Central Secretariat, South Central Railway, UP XI, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, E.R.S.A, Army XI (Red), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, CAG of India, ONGC - will compete for the prestigious trophy in Kolkata.

While the semi-finals of the 125th All India Beighton Cup 2024 will take place on January 27, the summit clash is scheduled the followin day.

125th All India Beighton Cup 2024: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, January 22

Match 1 - All India F.C.I vs Canara Bank, 11:00 am

Match 2 - Central Secretariat vs South Central Railway, 1:00 pm

Match 3 - UP XI vs Indian Air Force, 3:00 pm

Tuesday, January 23

Match 4 - Central Secretariat vs Indian Navy, 11:00 am

Match 5 - E.R.S.A vs Army XI (Red), 1:00 pm

Match 6 - All India F.C.I vs Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., 3:00 pm

Wednesday, January 24

Match 7 - E.R.S.A vs CAG of India, 11:00 am

Match 8 - UP XI vs ONGC, 1:00 pm

Match 9 - Indian Navy vs South Central Railway, 3:00 pm

Thursday, January 25

Match 10 - Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. vs Canara Bank, 11:00 am

Match 11 - Indian Air Force vs ONGC, 1:00 pm

Match 12 - CAG of India vs Army XI (Red), 3:00 pm

Saturday, January 27

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 1:00 pm

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 3:00 pm

Sunday, January 28

Final - TBC vs TBC, 2:00 pm

125th All India Beighton Cup 2024: Live-streaming details

All the above-listed matches of the 125th All India Beighton Cup 2024 will be live-streaming on the Fancode app and website. All 15 matches of the competition can be watched live for free.