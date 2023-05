12th Laxmi Ammal Memorial Tournament 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

The 12th Laxmi Ammal Memorial Tournament 2023 commences on Thursday (May 18), with a total of 16 teams fighting for the silverware. A total of 16 teams are divided across four groups of 4 teams each. The groups for the event are as follows:

12th Laxmi Ammal Memorial Tournament 2023: Groups

Pool A: Punjab National Bank, Rail Wheel Factory (Bangalore), Niswass Hockey Team (Pamposh), and Indian Overseas Bank (Chennai).

Pool B: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (New Delhi), Union Bank (Mumbai), South Western Railway (Hubballi), and SDAT Excellence (Kovilpatti).

Pool C: South Central Railway (Secunderabad), Canara Bank (Bengaluru), Customs (Pune), and Indian Bank Chennai.

Pool D: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, GST & Central Excise (Chennai), SAI - STC (Bengaluru), and Tamil Nadu Police (Chennai).

12th Laxmi Ammal Memorial Tournament 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, May 18

Pool B - CAG vs Union Bank, 4:30 PM

Pool A - PNB vs RWF, 6:15 PM

Pool B - SWR vs SDAT Excellence, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 19

Pool C - SCR vs Canara Bank, 4:30 PM

Pool D - PSPB vs Tamilnadu Police, 6:15 PM

Pool B - CAG, New Delhi vs SWR, 8:00 PM

Saturday, May 20

Pool C - Customs, Pune vs Indian Bank, 6:30 AM

Pool B - Union Bank vs SDAT, Excellence, 4:30 PM

Pool A - RWF vs IOB, 6:15 PM

Pool A - PNB vs Niswass, 8:00 PM

Sunday, May 21

Pool D - Tamilnadu Police vs SAI –STC, 6:30 AM

Pool D - PSPB vs GST & CE, Chennai, 4:30 PM

Pool B - CAG vs SDAT, Excellence, 6:15 PM

Pool C - SCR vs Indian Bank, 8:00 PM

Monday, May 22

Pool A - RWF vs Niswass, 6:30 AM

Pool D - GST & CE, Chennai vs Tamilnadu Police, 4:30 PM

Pool A- PNB vs IOB, 6:15 PM

Pool C - Canara Bank vs Customs, Pune, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, May 23

Pool B - Union Bank vs SWR, 4:30 PM

Pool D - PSPB vs SAI -STC, 6:15 PM

Pool C - SCR vs Indian Bank, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 24

Pool A - IOB vs Niswass, 4:30 PM

Pool C - SCR vs Customs, Pune, 6:15 PM

Pool D - GST & CE, Chennai vs SAI - STC, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 25

QF-1 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B, 6:30 AM

QF-2 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A, 4:30 PM

QF-3 1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool C, 6:15 PM

QF-4 1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool D, 8:00 PM

Saturday, May 27

SF -1 Winner Match No 25 vs Winner Match No 27, 5:00 PM

SF -2 Winner Match No 26 vs Winner Match No 28, 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 28

3rd /4th - Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2, 5:00 PM

Final - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 7:00 PM

12th Laxmi Ammal Memorial Tournament 2023: Where to Watch

The 12th Laxmi Ammal Memorial Tournament 2023 won't be telecasted or live-streamed.

