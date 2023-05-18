13th Hero India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

The 13th edition of the India Sub Junior Men's National Championship 2023 will commence on Thursday (May 18) with Hockey Bihar taking on Telangana Hockey in the season opener.

A total of 32 states will compete across 10 days for the prestigious title. Four teams are divided into each group, with a total of eight different groups in the tournament. Each team will play a total of three matches in the league stage, and the winner of each pool will make the quarterfinals.

The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 28). All the games of the Indian Sub Junior Men's National Championship 2023 will be held at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

13th Hero India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, May 18

Pool G - Hockey Bihar vs Telangana Hockey, 6:30 AM

Pool G - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Mizoram, 8:15 AM

Pool F - Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu, 5:30 PM

Pool C - Hockey Association Of Odisha vs Hockey Maharashtra, 7:15 PM

Friday, May 19

Pool E - Delhi Hockey vs Assam Hockey, 6:30 AM

Pool H - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Rajasthan, 8:15 AM

Pool H - Hockey Arunachal vs Hockey Gujarat, 5:30 PM

Pool G - Hockey Bihar vs Hockey Mizoram, 7:15 PM

Saturday, May 20

Pool G - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Telangana Hockey, 6:30 AM

Pool A - Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Kerala Hockey, 8:15 AM

Pool B - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Himachal, 3:00 PM

Pool F - Dadra & Nagar Haveli And DAMan & Diu Hockey vs Le Puducherry Hockey, 4:45 PM

Pool E - Hockey Punjab vs Tripura Hockey, 6:30 PM

Pool D - Goans Hockey vs Chhattisgarh Hockey, 8:15 PM

Sunday, May 21

Pool E - Hockey Punjab vs Assam Hockey, 6:30 AM

Pool E - Delhi Hockey vs Tripura Hockey, 8:15 AM

Pool H - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Gujarat, 3:00 PM

Pool H - Hockey Arunachal vs Hockey Rajasthan, 4:5 PM

Pool G - Hockey Bihar vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 6:30 PM

Pool C - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Hockey Maharashtra, 8:15 PM

Monday, May 22

Pool A - Hockey Karnataka vs Kerala Hockey, 6:30 AM

Pool B - Hockey Bengal vs Hockey Himachal, 8:15 AM

Pool F - Dadra & Nagar Haveli And DAMan & Diu Hockey vs Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu, 4:45 PM

Pool F - Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Le Puducherry Hockey, 6:30 PM

Pool D - Hockey Haryana vs Chhattisgarh Hockey, 8:15 PM

Tuesday, May 23

Pool E - Assam Hockey vs Tripura Hockey, 6:30 AM

Pool E - Hockey Punjab vs Delhi Hockey, 8:15 AM

Pool H - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Arunachal, 3:00 PM

Pool H - Hockey Gujarat vs Hockey Rajasthan, 4:45 PM

Pool G - Hockey Mizoram vs Telangana Hockey, 7:30 PM

Pool C - Hockey Association Of Odisha vs Hockey Uttarakhand, 8:15 PM

Wednesday, May 24

Pool A - Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Hockey Karnataka, 6:30 AM

Pool B - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Bengal, 8:15 AM

Pool F - Dadra & Nagar Haveli And DAMan & Diu Hockey vs Hockey Andhra Pradesh, 4:45 PM

Pool F - Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu vs Le Puducherry Hockey, 6:30 PM

Pool D - Hockey Haryana vs Goans Hockey, 8:15 PM

Thursday, May 25

Quarter Finals 1, 7:00 AM

Quarter Finals 2, 9:00 AM

Quarter Finals 3, 5:30 PM

Quarter Finals 4, 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 27

Semi-Finals 1, 5:00 PM

Semi-Finals 2, 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 28

3/4th Place - 5:00 PM

Final - 7:00 PM

13th Hero India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023: Live Streaming Details

Free live streaming of all the games of the Indian Sub Junior Men's National Championship 2023 will be available on the Fancode app and website for fans in India.

