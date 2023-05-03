13th Hero India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

The 13th edition of the India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2023 will commence on Thursday (May 4) with Punjab Women taking on Andra Pradesh Women in the season opener.

A total of 28 teams will battle it out in the 11-day long tournament for the prestigious title. All teams are divided into eight pools, and the winner of each pool will make the quarterfinals.

The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 14). All the games of the Indian Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2023 will be held at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

13th Hero India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, May 4

Hockey Punjab Women vs Hockey Andhra Pradesh Women, 6:30 AM

Manipur Hockey Women vs Hockey Gujarat Women, 8:15 AM

Hockey Chandigarh Women vs Goans Hockey Women, 5:30 PM

Hockey Association Of Odisha Women vs Kerala Hockey Women, 7:15 PM

Friday, May 5

Hockey Bihar Women vs Telangana Hockey Women, 6:30 AM

Hockey Maharashtra Women vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey Women, 8:15 AM

Hockey Karnataka Women vs Le Puducherry Hockey Women, 5:30 PM

Hockey Mizoram Women vs Hockey Rajasthan Women, 7:15 PM

Saturday, May 6

Hockey Haryana Women vs Tripura Hockey Women, 6:30 AM

Hockey Jharkhand Women vs Hockey Uttarakhand Women, 8:15 AM

Uttar Pradesh Hockey Women vs Delhi Hockey Women, 3:00 PM

Assam Hockey Women vs Hockey Himachal Women, 4:45 PM

Hockey Mizoram Women vs Kerala Hockey Women, 6:30 PM

Hockey Association Of Odisha Women vs Hockey Rajasthan Women, 8:15 PM

Sunday, May 7

Hockey Punjab Women vs Hockey Gujarat Women, 6:30 AM

Manipur Hockey Women vs Hockey Andhra Pradesh Women, 8:15 AM

Hockey Chandigarh Women vs Telangana Hockey Women, 3:00 PM

Hockey Bihar Women vs Goans Hockey Women, 4:45 PM

Hockey Maharashtra Women vs Le Puducherry Hockey Women, 6:30 PM

Hockey Karnataka Women vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey Women, 8:15 PM

Monday, May 8

Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu Women vs Tripura Hockey Women, 6:30 AM

Hockey Bengal Women vs Hockey Uttarakhand Women, 8:15 AM

Chattisgarh Hockey Women vs Delhi Hockey Women, 4:45 PM

Hockey Madhya Pradesh Women vs Hockey Himachal Women, 6:30 PM

Kerala Hockey Women vs Hockey Rajasthan Women, 8:15 PM

Tuesday, May 9

Hockey Punjab Women vs Manipur Hockey Women, 6:30 AM

Hockey Gujarat Women vs Hockey Andhra Pradesh Women, 8:15 AM

Hockey Chandigarh Women vs Hockey Bihar Women, 3:00 PM

Telangana Hockey Women vs Goans Hockey Women, 4:45 PM

Hockey Maharashtra Women vs Hockey Karnataka Women, 6:30 PM

Le Puducherry Hockey Women vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey Women, 8:15 PM

Wednesday, May 10

Hockey Haryana Women vs Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu Women, 6:30 AM

Hockey Jharkhand Women vs Hockey Bengal Women, 8:15 AM

Uttar Pradesh Hockey Women vs Chattisgarh Hockey Women, 3:45 PM

Hockey Madhya Pradesh Women vs Assam Hockey Women, 6:30 PM

Hockey Mizoram Women vs Hockey Association Of Odisha Women, 8:15 PM

Thursday, May 11

Quarter-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 AM

Quarter-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 9:00 AM

Quarter-Final 3 - TBC vs TBC, 5:30 PM

Quarter-Final 4 - TBC vs TBC, 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 13

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 5:00 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 14

3rd Place Play-Off - TBC vs TBC, 5:00 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

13th Hero India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023: Live Streaming Details

Free live streaming of all the games of the Indian Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2023 will be available on the Fancode app and website for fans in India.

