13th Hockey India Jr Women National Championship 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details

The 13th Hockey India Jr Women National Championship 2023 will commence on Tuesday (June 27). A total of 32 teams have been divided across eight groups of four teams each.

Each team will play three league stage matches, with the top two teams from each pool qualifying for the quarter-final stage. The winners of the QF stage will be the semis followed by the summit clash on Friday, July 7. The 3rd place match will take place on 7th July prior to the final.

13th Hockey India Jr Women National Championship 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, June 27

Pool E - Hockey Karnataka vs Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, 6:30 AM

Pool E - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Le Puducherry Hockey, 8:30 AM

Pool G - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Gujarat, 4:30 PM

Pool G - Hockey Mizoram vs Hockey Uttarakhand, 6:00 PM

Pool H - Hockey Punjab vs Goans Hockey, 7:30 PM

Pool H - Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Hockey Himachal, 9:15 PM

Wednesday, June 28

Pool F - Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey, 6:30 AM

Pool F - Chhattisgarh Hockey vs Hockey Bihar, 8:30 AM

Pool D - Delhi Hockey vs Kerala Hockey, 5:30 PM

Pool A - Hockey Bengal vs Telangana Hockey, 7:15 PM

Pool B - Hockey Jharkhand vs Assam Hockey, 9:00 PM

Thursday, June 29

Pool E - Hockey Karnataka vs Le Puducherry Hockey, 6:30 AM

Pool E - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, 8:30 AM

Pool G - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Uttarakhand, 4:30 PM

Pool G - Hockey Mizoram vs Hockey Gujarat, 6:00 PM

Pool H - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Himachal, 7:30 PM

Pool H - Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Goans Hockey, 9:15 PM

Friday, June 30

Pool F - Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Hockey Bihar, 6:30 AM

Pool F - Chhattisgarh Hockey vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey, 8:30 AM

Pool H - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Andhra Pradesh, 5:30 PM

Pool H - Hockey Himachal vs Goans Hockey, 7:15 PM

Pool C - Hockey Association Of Odisha vs Manipur Hockey, 9:00 PM

Saturday, July 1

Pool D - Hockey Maharashtra vs Kerala Hockey, 6:30 AM

Pool E - Le Puducherry Hockey vs Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, 8:30 AM

Pool A - Hockey Haryana vs Telangana Hockey, 5:30 PM

Pool B - Hockey Rajasthan vs Assam Hockey, 7:15 PM

Pool C - Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu vs Manipur Hockey, 9:00 PM

Sunday, July 2

Pool E - Hockey Karnataka vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 6:30 AM

Pool G - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Mizoram, 8:30 AM

Pool G - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Hockey Gujarat, 5:30 PM

Pool F - Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Chhattisgarh Hockey, 7:15 PM

Pool F - Hockey Bihar vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey, 9:00 PM

Monday, July 3

Pool D - Hockey Maharashtra vs Delhi Hockey, 6:30 AM

Pool A - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Bengal, 8:30 AM

Pool B - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Rajasthan, 6:00 PM

Pool C - Hockey Association Of Odisha vs Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, July 4

Quarter Final 1 - 1st Pool D vs 1st Pool E, 6:30 AM

Quarter Final 2 - 1st Pool A vs 1st Pool H, 8:30 AM

Quarter Final 3 - 1st Pool B vs 1st Pool G, 6:30 PM

Quarter Final 4 - 1st Pool C vs 1st Pool F, 8:30 PM

Thursday, July 6

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 6:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

Friday, July 7

3/4th Place - TBC vs TBC, 6:30 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

13th Hockey India Jr Women National Championship 2023: Live Streaming Details

Free live streaming of all games of the 13th Hockey India Jr Women National Championship 2023 will be available on the Fancode app and website for fans in India.

