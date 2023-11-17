The 13th edition of the Senior Men National Hockey Championship is set to kick off on November 17 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With twenty-nine teams competing, the tournament promises intense action as they vie for a spot in the final on November 28.

Defending champions Hockey Haryana headline Pool A, facing tough competition from Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Gujarat. In Pool B, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Himachal and Assam Hockey will battle for supremacy.

The competition heats up across other pools, featuring notable teams such as Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

The table-toppers from each pool will secure a place in the quarter-finals, paving their way to the semi-finals on November 27. The ultimate clash for the championship title is scheduled for November 28.

The tournament will commence on November 17 with Hockey Punjab taking on Tripura Hockey in the first match. Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Manipur Hockey will clash in the second match. This will be followed by Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Uttarakhand in the third match, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Assam Hockey in the fourth match.

13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023: Full schedule (all times in IST)

Match 1: Hockey Punjab vs Tripura Hockey, November 17, 8 am

Match 2: Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Manipur Hockey, November 17, 9:45 am

Match 3: Hockey Maharashtra vs Hockey Uttarakhand, November 17, 11:30 am

Match 4: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu vs Assam Hockey, November 17, 4 pm

Match 5: Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Andhra Pradesh, November 18, 7 am

Match 6: Hockey Chandigarh vs Goans Hockey, November 18, 8:45 am

Match 7: Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Kerala Hockey, November 18, 10:30 am

Match 8: Le Puducherry Hockey vs Hockey Rajasthan, November 18, 2 pm

Match 9: Assam Hockey vs Hockey Himachal, November 18, 3:30 pm

Match 10: Hockey Karnataka vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, November 19, 7 am

Match 11: Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Gujarat, November 19, 8:45 am

Match 12: Hockey Himachal vs Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, November 19, 10:30 am

Match 13: Delhi Hockey vs Telangana Hockey, November 19, 2 pm

Match 14: Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Arunachal, November 19, 3:30 pm

Match 15: Hockey Bihar vs Hockey Karnataka, November 20, 7 am

Match 16: Hockey Uttarakhand vs Tripura Hockey, November 20, 8:45 am

Match 17: Hockey Jammu & Kashmir vs Manipur Hockey, November 20, 10:30 am

Match 18: Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Bengal, November 20, 2 pm

Match 19: Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Goans Hockey, November 20, 3:30 pm

Match 20: Chhattisgarh Hockey vs Hockey Haryana, November 21, 7 am

Match 21: Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Maharashtra, November 21, 8:45 am

Match 22: Kerala Hockey vs Hockey Rajasthan, November 21, 10:30 am

Match 23: Le Puducherry Hockey vs Uttar Pradesh Hockey, November 21, 2 pm

Match 24: Hockey Association of Odisha vs Delhi Hockey, November 21, 3:30 pm

Match 25: Hockey Gujarat vs Chhattisgarh Hockey, November 22, 7 am

Match 26: Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey vs Hockey Bihar, November 22, 8:45 am

Match 27: Hockey Bengal vs Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, November 22, 10:30 am

Match 28: Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Jharkhand, November 22, 2 pm

Match 29: Telangana Hockey vs Hockey Arunachal, November 22, 3:30 pm

Match 30: Hockey Maharashtra vs Tripura Hockey, November 23, 7 am

Match 31: Hockey Bengal vs Manipur Hockey, November 23, 8:45 am

Match 32: Hockey Jammu & Kashmir vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh, November 23, 10:30 am

Match 33: Hockey Jharkhand vs Goans Hockey, November 23, 2 pm

Match 34: Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Hockey Chandigarh, November 23, 3:30 pm

Match 35: Hockey Uttarakhand vs Hockey Punjab, November 24, 7 am

Match 36: Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Hockey Rajasthan, November 24, 8:45 am

Match 37: Kerala Hockey vs Le Puducherry Hockey, November 24, 10:30 am

Match 38: Delhi Hockey vs Hockey Arunachal, November 24, 2 pm

Match 39: Telangana Hockey vs Hockey Association of Odisha, November 24, 3:30 pm

Match 40: Quarter-Final 1, 1st in Pool A vs 1st in Pool H, November 24, 7 am

Match 41: Quarter-Final 2, 1st in Pool B vs 1st in Pool G, November 24, 9 am

Match 42: Quarter-Final 3, 1st in Pool C vs 1st in Pool F, November 24, 11 am

Match 43: Quarter-Final 4, 1st in Pool D vs 1st in Pool E, November 24, 2 pm

Match 44: Semi-Final 1, Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 41, November 27, 9 am

Match 45: Semi-Final 2, Winner of Match 42 vs Winner of Match 43, November 27, 11 am

Match 46: 3rd/4th Place Loser of Match 44 vs Loser of Match 45, November 28, 9 am

Match 47: Final Winner of Match 44 vs Winner of Match 45, November 28, 11 am

13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023: Live Streaming Details

The Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website for free.