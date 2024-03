14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Full Schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 14th edition of the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship commenced on Wednesday, March 13, and will conclude on Saturday, March 23. All matches of the tournament will be played at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri in Maharashtra.

A total of 27 teams will compete in the tournament across eight groups. Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bihar, and Chhattisgarh Hockey are drawn in Pool A, while Hockey Maharashtra, Delhi Hockey, and Kerala Hockey are pitted in Pool B of the competition.

Pool C consists of Hockey Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana, Le Puducherry Hockey, and Assam Hockey form Pool D of the competition.

Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Chandigarh, and Goans Hockey are pitted in Pool E, while Pool F consists of Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Rajasthan, and Hockey Himachal.

Manipur Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Uttarakhand, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey are drawn in Pool E of the competition. The final group - Pool F consists of Hockey Bengal, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Hockey Gujarat.

The top team from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, which is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20. The semi-finals will be played on Friday, March 22, while the summit clash of the tournament is scheduled for Saturday, March 23.

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, March 13

Pool A - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Chattisgarh Hockey, 7:00 AM

Pool C - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Andhra Pradesh, 8:45 AM

Pool H - Hockey Bengal vs Hockey Gujarat, 10:30 AM

Pool H - Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu vs Telangana Hockey, 4:00 PM

Pool G - Hockey Karnataka vs Hockey Uttarakhand, 3:30 PM

Pool B - Hockey Maharashtra vs Kerala Hockey, 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 14

Pool A - Hockey Bihar vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 7:00 AM

Pool C - Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Hockey Jharkhand, 8:45 AM

Pool H - Hockey Gujarat vs Telangana Hockey, 10:30 AM

Pool H - Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu vs Hockey Bengal, 2:00 PM

Pool G - Manipur Hockey vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, 3:30 PM

Pool B - Delhi Hockey vs Hockey Maharashtra, 5:15 PM

Friday, March 15

Pool D - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Assam, 7:00 AM

Pool E - Hockey Association of Odisha vs Goans Hockey, 8:45 AM

Pool E - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Mizoram, 10:30 AM

Pool F - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Rajasthan, 2:00 PM

Pool F - Hockey Himachal vs Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, 3:30 PM

Saturday, March 16

Pool B - Kerala Hockey vs Delhi Hockey, 7:00 AM

Pool A - Chhattisgarh Hockey vs Hockey Bihar, 8:45 AM

Pool C - Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Hockey, 10:30 AM

Pool H - Hockey Bengal vs Telangana Hockey, 2:00 PM

Pool H - Hockey Gujarat vs Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu, 3:30 PM

Pool G - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, 7:15 PM

Sunday, March 17

Pool D - Le Puducherry Hockey vs Hockey Haryana, 7:00 AM

Pool E - Goans Hockey vs Hockey Mizoram, 8:45 AM

Pool E - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Association of Odisha, 10:30 AM

Pool F - Hockey Rajasthan vs Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, 2:00 PM

Pool F - Hockey Himachal vs Hockey Punjab, 3:30 PM

Pool G - Manipur Hockey vs Hockey Karnataka, 5:15 PM

Monday, March 18

Pool D - Assam Hockey vs Le Puducherry Hockey, 7:00 AM

Pool E - Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Mizoram, 8:45 AM

Pool E - Goans Hockey vs Hockey Chandigarh, 10:30 PM

Pool F - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, 2:00 PM

Pool F - Hockey Rajasthan vs Hockey Himachal, 3:30 PM

Tuesday, March 19

Pool G - Hockey Karnataka vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 8:00 AM

Pool G - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Manipur Hockey, 9:45 AM

Wednesday, March 20

Quarter-Final 1, 1st in Pool A vs 1st in Pool H, 2:00 PM

Quarter-Final 2, 1st in Pool B vs 1st in Pool G, 4:00 PM

Quarter-Final 3, 1st in Pool C vs 1st in Pool F, 6:00 PM

Quarter-Final 4, 1st in Pool D vs 1st in Pool E, 8:00 PM

Friday, March 22

Semi-Final 1 - Winner of Quarter-Final 1 vs Winner of Quarter-Final 2, 6:00 PM

Semi-Final 2 - Winner of Quarter-Final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-Final 4, 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 23

3rd/4th place - Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2, 3:00 PM

Final - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 9:00 PM

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Live-Streaming Details

All matches of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. The matches won't be telecast live on tv.

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Full Squads

Chhattisgarh Hockey

Bhumika Upadhayay, Aanchal Sahu, Anisha Sahu, Anita Khusro, Anjali Mahto, Geetanjali Nirmalkar, Isha Sahu, Kusum Kumari Mahto, Meghna Sahu, Monika Tirkey,Pooja Singh, Kashyap Rushali, Sabbi Naz Ansari, Arya Vaishali, Anisha Tirkey, Deepa Prjapati, Varsha Sonkar, Jyoti Rani, Megha Tumreki, Neelima Tirkey, Rajeshwari Sinha, Nirmalkar Sampada

Kerala Hockey

Sandra Tp, Karishma Nayak, Bano Naziya, Athira Rajan, Anjali R, Aiswarya Kv, Ashmi M, Prasanna S, Panchami KK, Abhitha As, Jayaprkash Shoja, Johnson Jisna, Anju K , S Swetha, Kavyasree Ep, Dhanushree H.G, M Sadhana, Vipinya R

Hockey Andhra Pradesh

Badana Revathi, Alladi Komalika, Bhavani Madugula, Harathi Lomada, Garlanka Varahalamma, Gedela Gayathri, Bandaru Padmavathi, Chenna Kusuma, Kalapureddy Lokeshwari, Chinnipilli Parvathi, Talari Nandini, Lotla Krupa, Moda Madhuri, Kalyani Swarnapoodi, Pachhari Nandini Devi, Pasupula Rukmini

Hockey Haryana

Savita, Jyoti, Udita, Neha, Nisha, Neelam, Sonika, Jyoti, Mahima Choudhary, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Rani, Devi Sharmila, Dabas Shilpi, Usha, Pinki, Rekha, Amandeep Kaur, Maya, Preeti

Hockey Association Of Odisha

Philica Toppo, Nitu Lakra, Chhatri Jyoti, Arti Xalxo, Kamla Singh, Dipti Lakra, Lilima Minz, Jiwan KIshori Toppo, Aten Topno, Mariana Kujur, Premita Bara, Nikita Toppana, Dipi Monika Toppo, Mamita Oram, Ajmina Kujur, Manisha Oram, Anupa Barla, Ekka Prativa, Madhuri Kindo, Neha Lakra, Premanjali Toppo, Jojo Mukta

Hockey Uttarakhand

Vaishali Giri, Aastha Khandka, Arti, Swati Katariya, Preeti Sharma, Hema Singh, Parihar Kanchan, Arya Sijal, Komal, Dhami, Monika Chand, Mamta Bhatt, Himani, Himani, Priya Rawat, Jeena Laxmi, Dhouni Kamla, Sneha Sharma, Rawat Shivangi

Manipur Hockey

Chanu Lanchenbi Khundrakpam, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Takhellambam Ayingi Chanu, Prabhleen Kaura, Chingshubam Sanggai Ibemhal, Sanasam Ranjita, Lnleibi Khundrakpam Chanu, Kharibam Bichu Devi, Suman Devi Thoudam, Manisha Chauhan, Vartika Rawat, Asem Monorama Devi, Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi, Mayanglambam Pushpa Devi, Meena Rani, Thokchom Pinki Devi, Lily Chanu Mayengbam

Hockey Bengal

Kumari Pramila, Bhengra Sapna, Anjna Dungdung, Maxima Toppo, Kujur Sujata, Anisha Dungdung, Mamoni Biswas, Lily Oram, Nidhi Sahni, Horo Sanjna, Sushmita Gandha, Dewgi Kandir, Srabani Biswas, Puja Bag, Subila Tirkey, Soumita Jana, Aysha Parveen, Silbiya Nag, Anjali Shaw, Bedi Harpreet Kour, Horo Selestina

Hockey Gujarat

Patel Eshani Sanjaybhai, Vidhi Raval, Rutika Patil, Kaminiben Rathod, Rathod Shreya, Shaliniben Bagul, Jadav Megha Jaganbhai, Rashi Verma, Maitri Solanki, Pinal Baraiya, Rathod Anjali Kalpeshbhai, Nishad Neha Pramod, Ishika Brahmbhatt, Tejal Rjendra Yadav, Sudrasana Krinal, Bariya Jesalben, Rathod Anjali, Pandey Komaldevi

Telangana Hockey

Arthi Gogikar, Aqsa Mushabbar, Porenla Meena, Sruthi Vadthya, Mamatha Malavath, Bheemambika Guttula, Akhila Mandla, Anusha Chekkala, Edula Jyothi, Harleen Kour Sardani, Sneha Bangari, Preethi Dharla, Sri Chandana Gandhapu, Varshitha Muppala, Kalpana Marri, Sujitha Darvath, P Eshwaramma, Shanigarapu Vaishnavi, Gangothri Palthavath, Aerpula Shirisha, Supriya Kongala, Meena Kummari

Hockey Madhya Pradesh

Aditi Maheshwari, Jyoti Singh, Pratibha Arya, Nilanjali Rai, Karishma Yadav, Ishika Chaudhary, Sadhana Sengar, Ritanya Sahu, Hritika Singh, Dubey Preeti, Aishwarya Chavan, Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta, Sanskriti Sarwan, Bhadoriya Yashika, Nagle Pooja, Navdeep Kaur, Renu Yadav, Anjali Gautam

Hockey Jharkhand

Sonal Minj, Rajni Kerketta, Nikki Kullu, Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete, Mahima Tete, Dipti Kullu, Kumari Ropni, Supriya Mundu, Pramodni Lakra, Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari, Reshma Soreng, Kiran Bara, Dipti Toppo, Lakra Anshu, Reema Baxla, Minj Punita

Hockey Rajasthan

Kjal Rathore, Kour Rajveer, Jat Maya, Manisha Sharma, Meena Radha, Foujdar Neha, Reena Saini, Balawat Reena Kanwar, Kamawat Sneha, Usha Kumari, Pareek Urmila, Khushi Nagda, Rana Anjili, Sharma Annu, Priyanka Verma, Parveen Shumayla, Jat Nirma, Bhati Shobha