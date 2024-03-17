14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship: When and where to watch the tournament?

The 14th edition of the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship is currently taking place at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri, Pune. The tournament started on Wednesday, March 13 and will carry on until Saturday, March 23.

Chhattisgarh Hockey, Kerala Hockey, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Uttarakhand, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Gujarat, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Goans Hockey, and Hockey Mizoram are among the participating teams in the tournament.

Madhya Pradesh (MP) are the defending champions of the tournament. Last year, they defeated Hockey Maharashtra 5-1 in the final in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

MP have started the championship on a stupendous note as they have won both their matches thus far and are placed on top of the table in Pool A.

When to watch the 14th Senior Women National Championship live in India? (All times in IST)

The matches in the 14th Senior Women National Championship can be watched from 7:00 AM, 8:45 AM, 10:30 AM, 3:30 PM, 5:15 PM, and 7:00 PM.

Here is the schedule of the tournament:

Wednesday, March 13

Pool A - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Chattisgarh Hockey, 7:00 AM

Pool C - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Andhra Pradesh, 8:45 AM

Pool H - Hockey Bengal vs Hockey Gujarat, 10:30 AM

Pool H - Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu vs Telangana Hockey, 4:00 PM

Pool G - Hockey Karnataka vs Hockey Uttarakhand, 3:30 PM

Pool B - Hockey Maharashtra vs Kerala Hockey, 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 14

Pool A - Hockey Bihar vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 7:00 AM

Pool C - Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Hockey Jharkhand, 8:45 AM

Pool H - Hockey Gujarat vs Telangana Hockey, 10:30 AM

Pool H - Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu vs Hockey Bengal, 2:00 PM

Pool G - Manipur Hockey vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, 3:30 PM

Pool B - Delhi Hockey vs Hockey Maharashtra, 5:15 PM

Friday, March 15

Pool D - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Assam, 7:00 AM

Pool E - Hockey Association of Odisha vs Goans Hockey, 8:45 AM

Pool E - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Mizoram, 10:30 AM

Pool F - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Rajasthan, 2:00 PM

Pool F - Hockey Himachal vs Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, 3:30 PM

Saturday, March 16

Pool B - Kerala Hockey vs Delhi Hockey, 7:00 AM

Pool A - Chhattisgarh Hockey vs Hockey Bihar, 8:45 AM

Pool C - Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Hockey, 10:30 AM

Pool H - Hockey Bengal vs Telangana Hockey, 2:00 PM

Pool H - Hockey Gujarat vs Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu, 3:30 PM

Pool G - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, 7:15 PM

Sunday, March 17

Pool D - Le Puducherry Hockey vs Hockey Haryana, 7:00 AM

Pool E - Goans Hockey vs Hockey Mizoram, 8:45 AM

Pool E - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Association of Odisha, 10:30 AM

Pool F - Hockey Rajasthan vs Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, 2:00 PM

Pool F - Hockey Himachal vs Hockey Punjab, 3:30 PM

Pool G - Manipur Hockey vs Hockey Karnataka, 5:15 PM

Monday, March 18

Pool D - Assam Hockey vs Le Puducherry Hockey, 7:00 AM

Pool E - Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Mizoram, 8:45 AM

Pool E - Goans Hockey vs Hockey Chandigarh, 10:30 PM

Pool F - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, 2:00 PM

Pool F - Hockey Rajasthan vs Hockey Himachal, 3:30 PM

Tuesday, March 19

Pool G - Hockey Karnataka vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 8:00 AM

Pool G - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Manipur Hockey, 9:45 AM

Wednesday, March 20

Quarter-Final 1, 1st in Pool A vs 1st in Pool H, 2:00 PM

Quarter-Final 2, 1st in Pool B vs 1st in Pool G, 4:00 PM

Quarter-Final 3, 1st in Pool C vs 1st in Pool F, 6:00 PM

Quarter-Final 4, 1st in Pool D vs 1st in Pool E, 8:00 PM

Friday, March 22

Semi-Final 1 - Winner of Quarter-Final 1 vs Winner of Quarter-Final 2, 6:00 PM

Semi-Final 2 - Winner of Quarter-Final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-Final 4, 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 23

3rd/4th place - Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2, 3:00 PM

Final - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 9:00 PM

Where to watch the 14th Senior Women National Championship live in India?

The 14th Senior Women National Championship matches will be live-streamed on the Fancode app & website.