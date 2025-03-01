15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship began on Saturday, March 1, 2025 in Panchkula, featuring top state teams from across the country.

A total of 45 matches will be played across three divisions: A, B, and C. The tournament serves as a crucial platform for players to showcase their talent at the national level. The group stage will conclude on March 7, followed by the knockout stage on March 9 and 10, leading up to the final on March 12, 2025.

In 2024, Haryana topped Pool D with an unbeaten record, while Maharashtra secured the top spot in Pool B with dominant performances. Both teams earned their places in the semifinals by overcoming tough opponents in the quarterfinals—Haryana defeated Odisha, and Maharashtra got past Manipur. In the semifinals, Haryana displayed their attacking prowess with a convincing 4-0 victory over Jharkhand, while Maharashtra edged out Madhya Pradesh in a closely fought 2-1 encounter.

Later, the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 final saw a thrilling contest between Haryana and Maharashtra. After a 1-1 draw in regulation time, Hockey Haryana triumphed in the penalty shootout with a 3-0 victory, claiming their third title.

Dheklale Akshata Abaso (Maharashtra) and Deepika (Haryana) were the only goal-scorers during regular play. With several emerging players making an impact, the 2025 edition is expected to be even more competitive, setting the stage for intense battles and memorable moments on the field.

Senior Women National Championship 2025: Full schedule and match timings

Division A

Wednesday, March 5

Match 1 - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Hockey - 2:45 PM

Match 2 - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu - 4:30 PM

Match 3 - Hockey Maharashtra vs Hockey Punjab - 6:15 PM

Match 4 - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Karnataka - 8:00 PM

Thursday, March 6

Match 5 - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Bengal - 2:45 PM

Match 6 - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Mizoram - 4:30 PM

Match 7 - Hockey Maharashtra vs Manipur Hockey - 6:15 PM

Match 8 - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Association of Odisha - 8:00 PM

Friday, March 7

Match 9 - Hockey Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Hockey - 2:45 PM

Match 10 - Hockey Mizoram vs Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu - 4:30 PM

Match 11 - Manipur Hockey vs Hockey Punjab - 6:15 PM

Match 12 - Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Karnataka - 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 9

Match 13 (Quarterfinal 1) - 1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool D - 10:00 AM

Match 14 (Quarterfinal 2) - 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A - 3:00 PM

Match 15 (Quarterfinal 3) - 1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool C - 5:00 PM

Match 16 (Quarterfinal 4) - 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B - 7:00 PM

Monday, March 10

Match 17 (Semifinal 1) - Winner Match 15 vs Winner Match 16 - 5:00 PM

Match 18 (Semifinal 2) - Winner Match 13 vs Winner Match 14 - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, March 12

Match 19 (Third-Place Playoff) - Loser Match 17 vs Loser Match 18 - 5:00 PM

Match 20 (Final) - Winner Match 17 vs Winner Match 18 - 7:00 PM

Division B

Saturday, March 1

Match 1 - Telangana Hockey vs Hockey Rajasthan - 7:00 AM

Match 2 - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Hockey Association of Bihar - 8:45 AM

Match 3 - Delhi Hockey vs Hockey Chandigarh - 10:30 AM

Match 4 - Chhattisgarh Hockey vs Hockey Himachal - 1:00 PM

Sunday, March 2

Match 5 - Telangana Hockey vs Assam Hockey - 7:00 AM

Match 6 - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Hockey Rajasthan - 8:45 AM

Match 7 - Delhi Hockey vs Hockey Himachal - 10:30 AM

Match 8 - Chhattisgarh Hockey vs Hockey Chandigarh - 1:00 PM

Monday, March 3

Match 9 - Assam Hockey vs Hockey Association of Bihar - 10:30 AM

Tuesday, March 4

Match 10 - Telangana Hockey vs Hockey Uttarakhand - 7:00 AM

Match 11 - Hockey Rajasthan vs Hockey Association of Bihar - 8:45 AM

Match 12 - Delhi Hockey vs Chhattisgarh Hockey - 10:30 AM

Match 13 - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Himachal - 1:00 PM

Wednesday, March 5

Match 14 - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Assam Hockey - 9:00 AM

Thursday, March 6

Match 15 - Telangana Hockey vs Hockey Association of Bihar - 7:00 AM

Match 16 - Assam Hockey vs Hockey Rajasthan - 8:45 AM

Division C

Saturday, March 1

Match 1 - Kerala Hockey vs Hockey Gujarat - 2:45 PM

Match 2 - Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Hockey Arunachal - 6:15 PM

Match 3 - Le Puducherry Hockey vs Hockey Jammu & Kashmir - 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 2

Match 4 - Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey vs Hockey Gujarat - 4:30 PM

Match 5 - Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Hockey Jammu & Kashmir - 6:15 PM

Match 6 - Le Puducherry Hockey vs Hockey Arunachal - 8:00 PM

Tuesday, March 4

Match 7 - Kerala Hockey vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey - 4:30 PM

Match 8 - Hockey Andhra Pradesh vs Le Puducherry Hockey - 6:15 PM

Match 9 - Hockey Arunachal vs Hockey Jammu & Kashmir - 8:00 PM

Senior Women National Championship 2025: Live-streaming & telecast details

Hockey India Media YouTube channel will provide live streaming of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025. However, the tournament will not have any live telecast.

