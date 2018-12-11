Hockey World Cup 2018: 3 Teams which have been the most impressive so far

The Hockey World Cup 2018

The Hockey World Cup is currently underway in Bhubaneshwar and the group stage has been finished. Hosts India, Australia, Germany and Spain have directly qualified for the quarter-finals by topping their respective groups. On the other hand, teams like the Netherlands, England, France, Belgium and Pakistan are parts of a crossover phase which would yield 4 more quarter-finalists.

England has beaten New Zealand 2-0 in the first Crossover match and France defeated China 1-0 in the following fixture. The Netherlands are the favourites to qualify for the quarter-final from the crossover stage. However, the chance of one or more upsets taking place cannot be ruled out either.

We would now take a look at the 3 teams which have looked most impressive in this tournament so far:

#3. India

Akashdeep Singh

The hosts India has not won a Hockey World Cup since 1975 and will try to make the most of their chances in the current edition of the tournament. They've made a very impressive start by beating South Africa by 5 goals and drawing 2-2 with Belgium.

Indian players have traditionally depended more upon stick-work and short passes and therefore, they have usually found it very difficult to the fast-paced game on Astro-turfs.

However, the current Indian players have superior fitness levels and have made the most of the familiar home conditions so far. They have played fast and direct hockey at times to outclass their opponents.

However, they have not been able to get too many penalty corners and their conversion rate remains poor as well. Akashdeep Singh has been an exceptional player for them with his link-up play and sudden acceleration in the opposition half at times. Lalit Upadhyay has been very good with his deflections and opportunistic forays to the D as well and managed to score 3 goals so far.

The Indian defence has been exceptional as well and managed to hold their own against Olympic Champions Belgium. They blocked numerous Belgian attacks in the first 2 quarters of the match and made sure that the Belgians could not score more than a goal during that period. Defender Harmanpreet Singh has been excellent in the tournament so far.

