33 Core Probables report for Senior Men National Camp today

Indian Men's Hockey team Chief Coach Graham Reid during training

New Delhi, 18 November 2019: 33 Core Probables named by Hockey India reported for the Senior Men’s National Camp today, 18 November at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The players reported to Chief Coach Graham Reid for a three-week Training and Conditioning Camp which will conclude on 8 December 2019.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team recently secured their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by defeating Russia 11-3 on aggregate at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha. The team will now look to regroup and evaluate their performances at the recently held Qualifiers. With focus now shifting on to the FIH Pro League 2020 which kick-starts in January 2020, the Core Probables will undergo three weeks of routine fitness training to maintain their levels and stay in the rhythm, which will then be followed by another training camp scheduled to begin 29 December 2019.

The Core Probables list includes Goalkeepers P R Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera and Krishan Bahadur Pathak. Defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh and Dispan Tirkey have been called-up. Midfielders Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Jaskaran Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Ashis Kumar Topno, Sayyad Niyaz Rahim and Raj Kumar Pal have been included in the list. While Forwards Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Simranjeet Singh, SV Sunil, Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay have also been called-up for the camp.

"Given there is no tournament immediately following this 3-week camp in Bhubaneswar, it is a perfect opportunity for us to change focus from team tactics to more about individual improvement. We will do this through detailed analysis and review from our performances last season including the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha. This will provide a good road-map for us in our quest to squeeze as much improvement as we can in the next nine months," expressed Chief Coach Graham Reid.

Core Probables List

GOALKEEPERS

1. P R Sreejesh

2. Suraj Karkera

3. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

DEFENDERS

4. Harmanpreet Singh

5. Birendra Lakra

6. Surender Kumar

7. Amit Rohidas

8. Varun Kumar

9. Rupinder Pal Singh

10. Gurinder Singh

11. Kothajit Singh Khadangbam

12. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

13. Jarmanpreet Singh

14. Dipsan Tirkey

MIDFIELDERS

15. Manpreet Singh

16. Sumit

17. Nilakanta Sharma

18. Jaskaran Singh

19. Hardik Singh

20. Vivek Sagar Prasad

21. Ashis Kumar Topno

22. Sayyad Niyaz Rahim

23. Raj Kumar Pal

FORWARDS

24. Mandeep Singh

25. Akashdeep Singh

26. Shilanand Lakra

27. Gursahibjit Singh

28. Shamsher Singh

29. Simranjeet Singh

30. SV Sunil

31. Gurjant Singh

32. Ramandeep Singh

33. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay