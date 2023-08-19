4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament 2023: India Men vs Germany Men preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

India Men will take on Germany in the second match of the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament at Duesseldorf in Germany.

Indian junior men's hockey team will return to action on Saturday after a thrilling contest against Spain on Friday. The team came back from 0-2 to win by 6-2 in the opening match of the tournament.

India conceded a goal in the first minute of the match. Nicolas Alvarez scored the first goal, while Guiu Corominas extended the lead for Spain. India pulled things back in the third quarter, where they scored two goals in three minutes. In the final quarter, India dominated Spain and scored four goals to win the match 6-2.

Germany's junior men's hockey team will be playing their first match of the tournament on Saturday. They will be keen to make an impact in front of the home crowd.

India Men vs Germany Men Match Details

Match: India Men vs Germany Men, 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament 2023

Date & Time: 19th August 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Duesseldorf, Germany.

India Men vs Germany Men Head to Head

Indian junior men's hockey team has an excellent record against the hosts Germany. Since 2013, both teams have met four times and India has won thrice, while Germany has won once.

However, India suffered a defeat in their previous encounter against the hosts. In the 2021 Junior World Cup at Bhubaneshwar, India lost by 2-4. India is in good form at the moment and will look to come up with a strong show against the German men's junior team.

Matches played: 4

India - 3

Germany - 1

Draw - 0

(since 2013)

India Men vs Germany Men Probable XI

India Men

Mohith H S, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Yogember Rawat, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami (VC), Uttam Singh (C)

Germany Men

Seitz Fabio, Cordes Jan, Hoechemer Luis, Von Montgelas, Seitz Fabio, Cordes Jan, Hoechemer Luis, Von Montgelas, Poljaric Matteo, Struthoff Michel, Flatten Aron

India Men vs Germany Men Match Prediction

Indian junior men's hockey team will begin this game as favourites. They are in good form at the moment and will be running high on confidence after defeating a strong Spain team in their opening match. They have an excellent record against Germany as well and will look to dominate the host side.

India's Amandeep Lakra and Rohit are the players to watch out for in this contest. Germany will depend on Flatten Aron and Struthoff Michel. They have represented the junior team in 15 matches and are the most experienced in the current team.

Match Prediction: India will begin this contest as favorites and are likely to win big against the host side, Germany.

India Men vs Germany Men Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA