4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament 2023: India vs England preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

India men's hockey team will return to action on Monday, August 21, where they will take on England in their final league match in the 4 Nations Junior Men's Hockey tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

India's men's junior side thrashed Spain's junior side in their opening match of the 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament 2023. They came from behind to win by 6-2 on Friday.

In their second match, India met Germany's junior side. The hosts proved too good for the side as they emerged victorious by 3-2. A win in the game will decide the finalist of the tournament.

Unlike the Indian men's Junior hockey team, the England Junior team was in action throughout the year. They met the Netherlands, Belgium and most recently French Junior Men's team.

India vs England Match Details

Match: India men vs England men, 4 Nations Junior Men's Tournament 2023

Date & Time: August 21, 2023, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Duesseldorf, Germany.

India vs England Head to Head

India and England will be meeting for the first time since their encounter in the Junior Hockey World Cup in 2016 at Lucknow. India ended up winning the match by 5-3.

They are the favourites to win this contest against the England men's Junior hockey team. Mohith H S and Rohit are the players to watch out for in his contest.

Matches played: 1

India - 1

England - 0

Draw - 0

(since 2016)

India vs England Probable XI

India

Mohith H S, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Yogember Rawat, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami (VC), Uttam Singh (C)

England

Max Anderson, James Carleton (GK), Alex Chihota, Harry Stone, Matthew Hughson, Lewis Wilcher, Felix Tully, Nick Nurse, Harry Markham, Rory Penrose, Jonny Sturch-Hibbitt

India vs England Match Prediction

India will begin this game as favorites against England team. They had an impressive victory over Spain's men's junior hockey team and are expected to pull things back after losing their last game against Germany's junior side and finish the league stage on a good note.

Match Prediction: India will begin this contest as favorites and are likely to win against England's men's junior side

India vs England Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA