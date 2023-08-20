4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament 2023: India Women vs England Women preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

India will take on England in the second match of the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament at Duesseldorf in Germany.

India's junior women's team will be in action on Sunday after a tough result against Germany on Saturday. The hosts' side proved too good for India and won the opening match by 3-1.

Germany dominated the proceedings right from the start and scored their first goal in the 9th minute, while the next two goals came in the 2nd half. India's only goal came in the 60th minute of the match from Mumtaz Khan.

England Junior Women's hockey team will be in action for the first time this year. The 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament is one of their major preparatory tournament for the upcoming Junior World Cup. The players went through multiple training sessions over the summer, and the squad was selected based on the camp.

India Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: India vs England, 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament 2023

Date & Time: 20th August 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Duesseldorf, Germany.

India Women vs England Women Head to Head

India and England women's junior hockey teams have met just once since 2005 in World Cups. Their only encounter came in the 3/4 place match in the last edition of the World Cup. After a 2-2 finish, the match headed to the penalty shootout which went England's way.

Matches played: 1

India Women - 0

England Women - 1

Draw - 0

(since 2005)

India Women vs England Women Probable XI

India Women

Madhuri Kindo, Preeti (C), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (VC), Manju Chorsiya, Deepika Soreng, Sakshi Rana, Mumtaz Khan, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, Hina Bano, Annu

England Women

Beth Alexander, Alice Atkinson, Lottie Bingham, Katie Curtis, Josie Hippe, Sofia Martin, Amelie Rees, Scarlett Spavin, Claudia Swain, Evie Wood, Martha Le Huray

India Women vs England Women Match Prediction

India women's junior hockey team is expected to come out on top against England in their second match. Though the team lost the opening contest, they did put up a good fight and had a lot of positives to take from the game. They will be keen for revenge for the last World Cup loss.

India's Mumtaz, who scored the lone goal against Germany, was the star performer for India against England. She scored two goals against the England team in the World Cup last year and is the player to watch out for in this contest.

Match Prediction: India will begin this contest as favourites and are likely to win against the England side.

India Women vs England Women Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA