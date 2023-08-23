4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament 2023: India Women vs England Women preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

India women and England women will face off in the 3rd/4th place match in the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament in Duesseldorf in Germany.

India defeated Spain in their final league match by 2-1 to finish 3rd in the league stage. England, who drew their first two matches, suffered the first defeat of the tournament against Germany on Tuesday. They ended their league stage in the fourth spot.

India started their campaign against Germany with a 1-3 loss. They pulled things back against England to secure a draw in the second game. The team also handed Spain their first loss of the tournament.

England secured a 2-2 draw against Spain in the first match. After a draw against India, the team went down 1-2 against the hosts.

India Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: India vs England, 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament 2023

Date & Time: 23rd August 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Duesseldorf, Germany.

India Women vs England Women Head to Head

India and England have met twice since 2005. One of their encounters came in the Junior World Cup in the last edition for the 3rd/4th finish. After a 2-2 finish, England grabbed the win in the penalty shootout. Their precious meeting came in this tournament, which ended in a draw.

Matches played: 2

India Women - 0

England Women - 1

Draw - 1

(since 2005)

India Women vs England Women Probable XI

India Women

Annu Preeti (C), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (VC), Sakshi Rana, Mumtaz Khan, Madhuri Kindo, Manju Chorsiya, Deepika Soreng, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, Hina Bano

England Women

Beth Alexander, Lottie Bingham, Katie Curtis, Josie Hippe, Sofia Martin, Amelie Rees, Scarlett Spavin, Claudia Swain, Evie Wood, Alice Atkinson, Martha Le Huray

India Women vs England Women Match Prediction

The Indian women's junior hockey team will begin this match as favorites. They will come into this game with high confidence after defeating Spain. India will defend Mumtaz Khan once again to lead from the front. She is the leading goal-scorer for India.

England will look to pull things back after suffering a massive loss against the hosts Germany. Le Martha Huray, who is the leading goal-scorer for England will hold the key in this contest.

Match Prediction: India is expected to defeat the England Junior Women's team in the 3rd/4th place match of the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament.

India Women vs England Women Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA