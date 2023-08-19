4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament 2023: India Women vs Germany Women preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

India women will take on Germany in the first match of the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament at Duesseldorf in Germany on Saturday, August 19.

The 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament is a part of Junior World Cup preparations for India, which will begin on November 29, 2023, and conclude on December 10, 2023.

The Indian team will be captained by Preeti and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal has been named as her deputy. India made history by qualifying for the Junior World Cup earlier this year. The team qualified for the World Cup when they defeated Japan in the Junior Asia Cup semi-final in Japan.

India went on to win the Junior Asia Cup for the first time by defeating Korea in the final. After the Junior Asia Cup, the Indian team underwent a preparatory national camp from the first week of July to August 2023.

India Women vs Germany Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Germany Women

Date & Time: August 19, 2023, Saturday, at 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Duesseldorf, Germany

India Women vs Germany Women Head to Head

Since 2005, India and Germany Junior Women's teams have met twice in the World Cup. Both teams have won one match each, with India defeating Germany in the 2022 Junior World Cup in the group stages.

In fact, India ended the league stage of the last World Cup unbeaten and finished at the top of their Pool, ahead of Germany.

Matches played: 2

India Women - 1

Germany Women - 1

Draw - 0

(since 2005)

India Women vs Germany Women Probable XI

India Women

Madhuri Kindo, Preeti (C), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (VC), Manju Chorsiya, Deepika Soreng, Sakshi Rana, Neelam, Mumtaz Khan, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, Hina Bano

Germany Women

Vischer Chiara, Böhringer Mia, Plüth Laura, Haid Katharina, Hemmerle Julia, Seidel Carolin, Boehringer Joana, Fischer Marie, Hendrix Charlotte, Keller, Schwabe Sophia

India Women vs Germany Women Match Prediction

India will enter this competition with high confidence after a month of intense training at the National camp. They are the favorites to win this contest. India won against Germany in their last meet and they will look to win this contest as well. Mumtaz was the top performer for India in the last Junior World Cup, and she will hold the key for the team in this game as well.

Match Prediction: India will enter this competition as the favorite and are likely to win this contest

India Women vs Germany Women Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA