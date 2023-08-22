4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament 2023: India Women vs Spain Women preview, head-to-head & prediction

The India Junior Women's hockey team will be back in action in the 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament on Tuesday (August 22) for its final league match. The Indians will take on the Spain Junior team in a must-win game. India are at the bottom of the table with one point from two matches. Spain are at the top of the table with four points.

The Indian team is in search of its first win. The team lost its opening match to Germany 1-3. They pulled things back against England, where they came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw. Mumtaz Khan has been the star for India with two goals in two matches.

Spain enter this contest with a win and a draw to their name. In the first match, they picked up a 2-2 draw against England. Against hosts Germany, they won 4-1. Teresa Lima has been the star for Spain. She has scored thrice in two matches.

India Women vs Spain Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Spain Women, 4 Nations Junior Women's Tournament 2023

Date & Time: August 22 2023, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Duesseldorf, Germany.

India Women vs Spain Women Head-to-head

India and Spain have met only once in World Cup matches. Their only encounter came in the 2013 Junior World Cup. Interestingly, the World Cup also took place in Germany. India defeated Spain 4-2 in the quarterfinals. Spain finished fifth in the World Cup, while India grabbed the third spot.

Matches played: 1

India - 1

Spain - 0

Draw - 0

(*In World Cup)

India Women vs Spain Women Probable XI

India

Preeti (C), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (VC), Mumtaz Khan, Manju Chorsiya, Deepika Soreng, Sakshi Rana, Madhuri Kindo, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, Hina Bano, Annu

Spain

Jana Martínez, Mar Sola, Mireia Herrero, Ana Bousquet, Teresa Lima, Blanca Pérez, Clara Barba, Esther Canales, Josefina Mondo, Teresa Sáenz, Carmen Fernández

India Women vs Spain Women Match Prediction

The Spain Junior Women's hockey team will begin this game as the favorites. The team has been unbeaten throughout the tournament and will look to finish at the top of the table. India, on the other hand, need a big win against Spain to end in the top two spots.

India will depend on Mumtaz Khan once again. She is the leading goal-scorer for the team in the tournament. For Spain, Teresa Lima will hold the key. Also, the team has in-form players like Clara Barba, Eshter Canales and Blanca Perez, who could play a vital role in this game.

Match Prediction: Spain to win this match.