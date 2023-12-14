The 5 Nations Hockey Tournament Valencia 2023 is scheduled to take place from December 15 to 22, with five teams featuring in both men's and women's events. Spain will be the host as Valencia will stage all 10 fixtures to be played in a single round-robin format.

Spain, Belgium, Germany, India, and Ireland are the five teams set to participate in the short tournament. The Indian women's team, who enter this event as the Asian Champions Trophy winners, will play the tournament opener against hosts Spain on December 15. Each team will play only four matches in the space of a week.

The five-team event will serve as a decent preparation period for the Women in Blue ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers scheduled in Ranchi in January.

The game that India will take more seriously than any other in this 5 Nations Tournament is the one against Germany, given that the World No. 5 team is paired in the same Pool of Qualifiers as India.

Women's 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, December 15

India vs Spain - 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Ireland vs Germany - 3:30 p.m.

India vs Belgium: 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Germany vs Spain - 3:30 p.m.

Monday, December 18

France vs Belgium - 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19

India vs Germany - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20

Spain vs Belgium - 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, December 21

India vs Ireland - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22

Belgium vs Germany: 2:30 p.m

Ireland vs Spain: 4:45 p.m.

India women's squad for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

On December 8, Hockey India announced a 22-member squad for the Indian women's hockey squad for the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. Senior goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the team with swashbuckling forward Vandana Katariya serving as her deputy.

Gurjit Kaur is a notable inclusion in the squad after missing out in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy last month. Her presence will strengthen the defense line along with the presence of Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, and Akshata Dekhale.

Youngster Beauty Dungdung, who was in the reserves during the Asian Champions Trophy, will provide a number of options in the forward line for head coach Janneke Schopman.

Sushila Chanu continues to remain absent after a knee injury sustained in the Asian Games, even though she was part of the preparatory camp in SAI Bengaluru.

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Gurjit Kaur, Akshata Abaso Dhekale.

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur.

Forwards: Jyoti Chhatri, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Beauty Dundung, Sharmila Devi.

Women's 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Telecast and Live Streaming Details

There has been no update for the streaming details on the men's 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, for television or digital.