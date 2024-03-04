59th Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League: Pools, Full Schedule and Match Timings

The 59th edition of the Super Division League conducted by the Chennai Hockey Association will take place from March 1 to 24 at the SDAT Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore.

Fourteen teams have been drawn across two groups of seven teams each, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals.

ICF, SDAT, AG’s Office, Tamil Nadu Postal, Income Tax, FCI, and Southern Railway will compete in Pool A. Meanwhile, IOB, Indian Bank, Tamil Nadu Police, GST & Central Excise, Greater Chennai City Police, SBI, and Adyar United are pitted in Pool B of the competition.

59th Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League: Pools

Pool A: ICF, SDAT, AG’s Office, Income Tax, FCI, Southern Railway, and Tamil Nadu Postal (pulled out).

Pool B: IOB, Indian Bank, Tamil Nadu Police, GST & Central Excise, Greater Chennai City Police, SBI, and Adyar United.

59th Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, 01 March

Pool A - AG'S Office vs Southern Railway, 2:00 PM

Pool A - SDAT vs Tamil Nadu Postal, 4:00 PM

Saturday, 02 March

Pool B - Indian Bank vs Adyar United H.C, 2:00 PM

Pool B - Tamil Nadu Police vs State Bank of India, 4:00 PM

Sunday, 03 March

Pool A - Income tax vs Food Corporation Of India, 2:00 PM

Pool A - Integral Coach Factory vs Tamil Nadu Postal, 4:00 PM

Monday, 04 March

Pool B - CGST and Central Excise vs Greater Chennai Police, 2:00 PM

Pool B - Indian Overseas Bank vs Adyar United H.C, 4:00 PM

Tuesday, 05 March

Pool A - SDAT vs Southern Railway, 2:00 PM

Pool A - AG'S Office vs Food Corporation Of India, 4:00 PM

Wednesday, 06 March

Pool B - Indian Bank vs State Bank of India, 2:00 PM

Pool B - Tamil Nadu Police vs Greater Chennai Police, 4:00 PM

Thursday, 07 March

Pool A - Integral Coach Factory vs Southern Railway, 2:00 PM

Pool A - SDAT vs Food Corporation Of India, 4:00 PM

Friday, 08 March

Pool B - Indian Overseas Bank vs Greater Chennai Police, 2:00 PM

Pool B - Indian Bank vs Greater Chennai Police, 4:00 PM

Saturday, 09 March

Pool A - SDAT vs Income tax, 2:00 PM

Pool A - Southern Railway vs Tamil Nadu Postal, 4:00 PM

Sunday, 10 March

Pool B - Indian Bank vs CGST and Central Excise, 2:00 PM

Pool B - State Bank of India vs Adyar United H.C, 4:00 PM

Monday, 11 March

Pool A - Integral Coach Factory vs AG'S Office, 2:00 PM

Pool A - Income Tax vs Tamil Nadu Postal, 4:00 PM

*The schedule for the second half of the competition will be announced in due course.