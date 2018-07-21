Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIH apologizes after an incorrect display of the Indian flag

Sohinee Basu
ANALYST
Feature
21 Jul 2018, 14:11 IST

Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup Launch Event
Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup Launch Event featuring the incorrect Indian flag

What's the story?

The Women's Hockey World Cup has come knocking on the door once again and even before commences from today, India has made it to the news. The organisers of the Women's Hockey World Cup in London have been subjected to much criticism in India before the tournament has even kick started due to an incorrect version of the country's flag being displayed at a launching promotional event ahead of the World Cup.

In case you didn't know...

According to reports in India, Hockey India raised the issue with the FIH (International Hockey Federation) and asked for an immediate rectification following the major goof-up on the part of FIH. India are set to compete in their seventh World Cup seeking to better their best performance of fourth, achieved at the inaugural edition in 1974.

The heart of the matter

In the launch event to promote the Women's World Cup, the Indian flag displayed was without it's integral 'Ashok chakra' in the center. Images from the photoshoot obviously irked fans and authorities who caused an uproar. Owing to this and out of sincere apology, the FIH expressed their sorry state at causing such a major blunder and immediately looked to resolve the issue.

"Upon noticing the mistake, the FIH immediately contacted the photoshoot organisers Vitality, who corrected the India flag as quickly as possible. We apologise for any offence caused," a FIH spokesperson confessed.

The FIH on Friday shared fresh images after resolving the mistake in the nation's flag.

What's next?

Following this hullabaloo the Indian team has regained its focus and are looking to try and win their opening match against England on Saturday. India has been drawn alongside hosts England, the United States and Ireland in Pool B of the tournament, which begins at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park tomorrow and will continue on for 16 days.




Sohinee Basu
ANALYST
I am this teeny-tiny adult kid with a horrible obsession of poetry and words. I am also a rather hyper fan of tennis and cricket and everything that concerns a certain Roger Federer, of course.
