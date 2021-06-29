Down memory lane: Former hockey captain Ajit Pal Singh reminisces India’s bronze medals at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics

Former Indian hockey captain Ajit Pal Singh reminisced about his Olympic debut along with India’s twin bronze medal winning feats at the 1968 Mexico and 1972 Munich Olympics.

In an interview with Hockey India, Ajit Pal Singh said he was lucky to be a part of the Indian Olympic squad. Ajit Pal Singh said:

"I was picked for the coaching camp of the 1968 Olympic Games, while I was in college, representing my home state Punjab. I was the youngest player at the camp, and I feel very lucky that I ultimately got a chance to play in the 1968 Olympic Games."

The 74-year-old started playing in the 1968 Olympics in India’s second match against West Germany. He reminisced about his first outing:

"Having lost the opening match against New Zealand, there was some reshuffling in the team, and I was brought in as the centre-half. My first Olympic match turned out to be against West Germany, who were one of the strongest teams during that time. I had butterflies in my stomach the night before the match, so you can imagine the pressure, we had already lost the first match, and we were supposed to pit against a quality side. I would say I handled the pressure pretty well and ended up contributing to the team's 2-1 win. I never looked back from there, and eventually played all the matches at the Mexico Olympics.”

Just like how the Indian hockey core group has one captain and two vice-captains apart from the coaching staff, the Indian hockey team at the 1986 Olympics had two captains – Prithipal Singh and Gurbux Singh - in the squad.

Once India overcame the initial loss against New Zealand, the Indian hockey team hit a purple patch and won the remaining league matches.

India beat West Germany (2-1), Mexico (8-0), Spain (1-0), Belgium (2-1), Japan (5-0 walkout) and East Germany (1-0). However, in a case of peaking a little earlier than it mattered, India lost the semi-final to Australia 1-2.

The semi-final loss also meant that for the first time in the history of the Olympics, India didn't get to feature in the hockey final of the quadrennial Games.

However, the medal did not elude India as the hockey team beat West Germany 2-1, for the second time in the Games, to win the bronze medal. Remembering the achievement, Ajit Pal Singh said:

"We went on to win each of our remaining league stage matches. Unfortunately, we lost to Australia in the semi-final and finished the campaign with a bronze. So, that was something really special, you know going for the first time, playing all the big matches, and coming back even with a bronze medal. I think it was a great achievement as far as the Olympics is concerned."

Ajit Pal Singh - India's only hockey World Cup-winning captain

Ajit Pal Singh was a three-time hockey World Cup medallist (winning bronze in 1971, silver in 1973 and gold in 1975) and was India's only hockey World Cup-winning captain. He was also part of the bronze medal-winning hockey squad at the 1972 Munich Games.

Incidentally, the bronze medal was India’s 10th consecutive hockey medal at the Olympics.

Ajit Pal Singh, recalling the team's preparations and campaign at the 1972 Olympic Games, said:

"Almost all the players were dropped after the Mexico Games, except four of us -- Perumal Krishnamurthy, Harbinder Singh, Harmek Singh, and I - could make it to the squad for the 1972 Olympics. As an experienced player, we did contribute to the team in the best way possible. We prepared really well under our Coach KD Singh Babu, who led the 1952 Olympic-winning team, and a lot of top players from the 40s and 50s came in to help us at the coaching camp. We went with the target of winning gold. Unfortunately, we lost to Pakistan 2-0 in the semi-final. It was a big loss, a big setback. Nevertheless, we came back with a medal, so all's well that ends well.”

