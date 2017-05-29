Anantapur to host Fr. Vincent Ferrer All India Invitation Hockey Academies Championship (U-21)

This is the first ever All India Invitation Hockey Academies Championship (U-21) to be hosted in Anantapur.

Hockey players preparing for the upcoming championship.

Anantapur Sports Academy (ASA) is gearing up for the first ever Fr. Vincent Ferrer All India Invitation Hockey Academies Championship 2017. The championship will be flagged-off on 29th May and will conclude on 3rd June at Anantapur Sports Village (ASV). The All-India level U-21 hockey championship will be presided by the Hockey India officials including tournament director, umpires, judges and technical officials.

11 teams from around India, along with ASA, namely from New Delhi, Ernakulam, Ooty, Chennai, Trichy, Kovilpatti, Guntur, Dharmavaram will play against each other to win the prized championship. With ASA fielding its home team, preparations by the players has been going strong given the fact the matches will be played on their home turf.This will be a great platform for the U-21 hockey players across India to showcase their skills. All teams are expected to put up a tough task for their opponents.

List of teams, other than ASA, participating in the maiden All India Invitation Hockey Academies Championship 2017:

Teams One Thousand Hockey Legs (New Delhi) EMMATTY Hockey Academy (Ernakulum) Sports Development Trust (Chennai) Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy (Chennai) V. Raja Hockey Academy (Chennai) PKM Hockey Academy (Trichy) Lasa Sports Academy (Kovilpatti) Hockey Andhra Pradesh Dhyan Chand Academy (Guntur) Dharamamba Athletic Association (Dharmavaram) RV Hockey Association (Chennai) RDT Hockey Academy (Anantapur)

The group stage of the championship will be played in a round-robin format between 29th May – 1st June while knockout stage will be played on 2nd and 3rd June. The matches during group stage will be played between 6.30-9.30AM and 3.00-6.00PM.

The championship will be inaugurated by C. Damodaran, IRS, Asst. Commissioner, Customs and Central Excise in the presence of Prof, K. Ramakrishna Reddy, Former VC, Shri Krishnadevaraya (SK) University and Rural Development Trust (RDT) Programme Director, Moncho Ferrer.

“We are hosting All India Level Hockey Championship for U-21 players as we want to provide the best exposure and offer necessary support to our rural young player’s right from the start which will instill in them the vision and mission to play for state, country and Olympics,” said Vijaya Babu, co-ordinator, ASA Hockey Program & Secretary, Hockey Anantapur.