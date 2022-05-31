Asia Cup 2022: India vs South Korea hockey match live streaming details, when and where to watch, preview

The India vs South Korea match in the Asia Cup 2022 has a lot at stake for the Indian hockey team. The Birendra Lakra-led team will look to register an outright win and qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 final, thereby avoiding all possible permutations and combinations of a missed chance.

South Korea, with a goal difference of +2 (5-3) lead the Super 4s points table. India, with a goal difference of +1 (5-4) are placed second.

Malaysia lie third with a goal difference of zero and have an outside chance if they beat Japan by a minimum two-goal margin and the India vs South Korea match ends in a draw.

Japan have lost both their matches and are out of the title race.

The reserve Indian team have the firepower in them to crack the South Korean puzzle. The Indian team upped the ante when it mattered, steamrollering past a hapless Indonesian side to score 16 goals and qualify for the Super 4s.

In the Super 4s, India beat Japan 2-1 and drew 3-3 with Malaysia.

The Indian team would need a comprehensive performance to beat South Korea, a team known for their brisk counterattacks. The Indian defense looked at bay against Malaysia and against South Korea and any sloppy work could be punished severely.

The forward line looks impressive with Uttam Singh, SV Sunil and Pawan Rajbhar making good runs and breaching their opponent's defense with relative ease. However, the onus is on the finishing, as the Indians have been guilty of buttering several chances in the final third.

India vs South Korea hockey match live streaming details, when and where to watch

The India vs South Korea match will be played on May 31, Tuesday.

The match will air live on the Star Sports network. The live telecast begins at 1700 hrs (IST) on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD and SD channels.

The match will be played at the GBK Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia.

For fans unable to tune-in to the brodcast, Disney + Hotstar will have the India vs South Korea hockey match live streaming.

