Asia Cup 2022: Japan vs India schedule, timings, live telecast details

The Indian women's hockey team thumped Malaysia 9-0 in their opening clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat, Oman on Friday.

The Indian team has stepped onto the field with the aim of defending their title as well as securing a berth at the Women's Hockey World Cup.

The Asia Cup will be crucial for all the teams that are participating in the tournament. Only the top four teams will qualify for the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Spain and the Netherlands later this year.

Keeping in mind the World Cup spot, India will look to continue their winning momentum throughout the tournament. The defending champions are grouped in Pool A along side Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Japan vs India match details

The Indian women's hockey team will be up against Japan in its next match.

Date: January 23, 2021; Timing: 8:30pm IST

Indian women's hockey 18-member squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement Athletes: Deepika (Junior), Ishika Chaudhary

Team India's upcoming fixtures at Asia Cup

Here's the schedule for the remainder of India's matches at this tournament.

India vs Singapore: January 24, 2021; Timing: 8:30pm IST

Semi-Final 1: January 27, 2021; Timing: 6:00pm IST

Semi-Final 2: January 27, 2021; Timing: 8.30pm IST

Bronze medal match: January 28, 2021; Timing: 6:00pm IST

Final: January 28, 2021; Timing: 8:30pm IST

When and Where to watch

The tournament will be telecast live on the watch.hockey website. Disney+ Hotstar will exclusively stream all the matches of the tournament.

