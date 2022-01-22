Asia Cup 2022: Japan vs India schedule, timings, live telecast details

The Indian women's hockey team thumped Malaysia 9-0 in their opening clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat, Oman on Friday.
The Indian team has stepped onto the field with the aim of defending their title as well as securing a berth at the Women's Hockey World Cup.
The Asia Cup will be crucial for all the teams that are participating in the tournament. Only the top four teams will qualify for the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Spain and the Netherlands later this year.
Keeping in mind the World Cup spot, India will look to continue their winning momentum throughout the tournament. The defending champions are grouped in Pool A along side Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.
Japan vs India match details
The Indian women's hockey team will be up against Japan in its next match.
Date: January 23, 2021; Timing: 8:30pm IST
Indian women's hockey 18-member squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur
Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi
Replacement Athletes: Deepika (Junior), Ishika Chaudhary
Team India's upcoming fixtures at Asia Cup
Here's the schedule for the remainder of India's matches at this tournament.
India vs Singapore: January 24, 2021; Timing: 8:30pm IST
Semi-Final 1: January 27, 2021; Timing: 6:00pm IST
Semi-Final 2: January 27, 2021; Timing: 8.30pm IST
Bronze medal match: January 28, 2021; Timing: 6:00pm IST
Final: January 28, 2021; Timing: 8:30pm IST
When and Where to watch
The tournament will be telecast live on the watch.hockey website. Disney+ Hotstar will exclusively stream all the matches of the tournament.
