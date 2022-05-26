Asia Cup 2022: Twitter reactions as India drub Indonesia 16-0 to oust Pakistan, qualify for Super 4s

The Indian men's hockey team thrashed Indonesia by a humongous 16-0 margin to storm into the Super 4s stage of the ongoing Asia Cup in Jakarta on Thursday.

India's win meant Pakistan were ousted from the Asia Cup and also failed to secure a berth for next year's World Cup in India. Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each behind Japan. India qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference of just one goal.

Dipsan Tirkey scored five goals while Sudev Belimagga scored a hat-trick. SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam each scored a brace while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored one goal each for India.

Twitter reactions as India beat Indonesia in Asia Cup

Social media erupted as the Indian team steamrolled Indonesia 16-0. The Indians needed to score 15 goals to draw level with Pakistan and progress to the Super 4s.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: With focus on the future, Indian hockey team on a learning curve

Fans, hockey pundits and former players congratulated the Indian team for their superlative performance in the final league match of the tournament.

Former Indian captain Viren Rasquinha congratulated the team and also had some interesting observations to share.

Viren Rasquinha @virenrasquinha India beats Indonesia 16-0 and qualifies for the Super 4s #AsiaCupHockey2022 . This means that Japan, S. Korea & Malaysia qualify for the FIH World Cup 2023. India qualify as hosts. Pakistan OUT of the 2023 Hockey World Cup India beats Indonesia 16-0 and qualifies for the Super 4s #AsiaCupHockey2022. This means that Japan, S. Korea & Malaysia qualify for the FIH World Cup 2023. India qualify as hosts. Pakistan OUT of the 2023 Hockey World Cup

Viren Rasquinha @virenrasquinha



1. Japan is one of the most improved teams in World hockey

2. Pak still very weak

3. Korea still way off their potential

4. Malaysia deserve to qualify for WC 2023

5. Indian bench strength is a matter of concern Some quick observations from the league phase #AsiaCupHockey 20221. Japan is one of the most improved teams in World hockey2. Pak still very weak3. Korea still way off their potential4. Malaysia deserve to qualify for WC 20235. Indian bench strength is a matter of concern Some quick observations from the league phase #AsiaCupHockey 20221. Japan is one of the most improved teams in World hockey2. Pak still very weak3. Korea still way off their potential4. Malaysia deserve to qualify for WC 20235. Indian bench strength is a matter of concern

Fans were also happy with the performance from an 'inexperienced' team.

Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh Hockey India sent an inexperienced team to the Asia Cup Hockey Tournament. After some losses, the team had to win their game against Indonesia with a goal difference of 15 Goals just to stay in the tournament.



Result: India beat Indonesia 16-0. 🥲 Hockey India sent an inexperienced team to the Asia Cup Hockey Tournament. After some losses, the team had to win their game against Indonesia with a goal difference of 15 Goals just to stay in the tournament.Result: India beat Indonesia 16-0. 🥲

Indian senior men's team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said it was good to see the youngsters step up and added that the real tournament begins now.

Some fans also came up with numbers and exclamations.

Sayak Dipta Dey @sayakdd28



They beat Indonesia 16-0, thus knocking Pakistan out of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers. Absolutely out of this world by the young inexperienced boys led by Lakra and Sunil! India needed a 15-0 win over Indonesia to advance to the Super 4s of the Asia Cup, and guess what?They beat Indonesia 16-0, thus knocking Pakistan out of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers. Absolutely out of this world by the young inexperienced boys led by Lakra and Sunil! #Hockey India needed a 15-0 win over Indonesia to advance to the Super 4s of the Asia Cup, and guess what? They beat Indonesia 16-0, thus knocking Pakistan out of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers. Absolutely out of this world by the young inexperienced boys led by Lakra and Sunil! #Hockey

Amanpreet Singh @amanthejourno

Indian men's hockey team qualifies for the knockout stage of Asia Cup with 16-0 win over Indonesia, door shut on Pakistan.

#asiacup2022 It rained GOALS.........Indian men's hockey team qualifies for the knockout stage of Asia Cup with 16-0 win over Indonesia, door shut on Pakistan. It rained GOALS.........Indian men's hockey team qualifies for the knockout stage of Asia Cup with 16-0 win over Indonesia, door shut on Pakistan.#asiacup2022

SusmitaTiwari @SusmitaTiwari8



India beat Indonesia 16-0 to enter Semis. That’s some drubbing



Hockey players need much bigger love & support from us, more than cricket actually

#AsiaCup2022 #IndiaVsIndonesia Asia Cup HockeyIndia beat Indonesia 16-0 to enter Semis. That’s some drubbingHockey players need much bigger love & support from us, more than cricket actually Asia Cup HockeyIndia beat Indonesia 16-0 to enter Semis. That’s some drubbingHockey players need much bigger love & support from us, more than cricket actually#AsiaCup2022 #IndiaVsIndonesia

The young Indian team came out all guns blazing and were on the money from the word go. Knowing that they had to score more than 15 goals, the Indian team scored 10 goals in the first three quarters. Needing six goals in the final 15 minutes, the Indian team pinned Indonesia back as the strikers scored at will.

India will next meet Japan on May 28 in their first Super 4s match. The other teams in the second round are Malaysia and South Korea.

Also read: Hockey Technical officer Sonia Bathla looking forward to Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar