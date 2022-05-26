Asia Cup 2022: Twitter reactions as India drub Indonesia 16-0 to oust Pakistan, qualify for Super 4s

The Indian men's hockey team thrashed Indonesia by a humongous 16-0 margin to storm into the Super 4s stage of the ongoing Asia Cup in Jakarta on Thursday.
India's win meant Pakistan were ousted from the Asia Cup and also failed to secure a berth for next year's World Cup in India. Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each behind Japan. India qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference of just one goal.
Dipsan Tirkey scored five goals while Sudev Belimagga scored a hat-trick. SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam each scored a brace while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored one goal each for India.
Twitter reactions as India beat Indonesia in Asia Cup
Social media erupted as the Indian team steamrolled Indonesia 16-0. The Indians needed to score 15 goals to draw level with Pakistan and progress to the Super 4s.
Fans, hockey pundits and former players congratulated the Indian team for their superlative performance in the final league match of the tournament.
Former Indian captain Viren Rasquinha congratulated the team and also had some interesting observations to share.
Fans were also happy with the performance from an 'inexperienced' team.
Indian senior men's team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said it was good to see the youngsters step up and added that the real tournament begins now.
Some fans also came up with numbers and exclamations.
The young Indian team came out all guns blazing and were on the money from the word go. Knowing that they had to score more than 15 goals, the Indian team scored 10 goals in the first three quarters. Needing six goals in the final 15 minutes, the Indian team pinned Indonesia back as the strikers scored at will.
India will next meet Japan on May 28 in their first Super 4s match. The other teams in the second round are Malaysia and South Korea.
