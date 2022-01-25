Asia Cup 2022: Women's hockey semifinal schedule, timings and live streaming details

The Indian women's hockey team drubbed Singapore 9-1 on January 24 to secure a semi-final spot at the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman.

Along with a semi-final spot in the ongoing hockey tournament, India, Japan, South Korea and China have automatically qualified for the 2022 FIH World Cup to be co-hosted by Spain and the Netherlands later this year.

Earlier, the Indian women's hockey team thumped Malaysia 9-0 in their opening clash of the tournament on Friday. The Indians, however, went down 0-2 against defending Asian Games champions Japan in their second match on Sunday.

However, a solid comeback against Singapore would have boosted the Women in Blue's morale after the loss against Japan.

Defending champions India will take on South Korea in the first semifinal, while Japan will square off against China in the second semifinal on Wednesday (January 26).

A win in the semis will take the Savita Punia-led Indian hockey team a step closer to lifting the trophy for the second consecutive time.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia nd position!



Onto the semis, where we clash heads against Korea! 🏻



#IndiaKaGame #WAC2022 We end the group stages onnd position!Onto the semis, where we clash heads against Korea! We end the group stages on 2️⃣nd position! 🔥Onto the semis, where we clash heads against Korea! 👊🏻#IndiaKaGame #WAC2022 https://t.co/KW8D1jTnq9

Asia Cup 2022: Semifinal Schedule

Semifinal 1:

India vs South Korea: January 26

Timings: 6:00pm (IST)

Semifinal 2:

Japan vs China: January 26

Timings: 8:30pm (IST)

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia semi-finalists in the Women's Asia Cup, 2022! 🏻



Our



#IndiaKaGame #WAC2022 Here are thesemi-finalists in the Women's Asia Cup, 2022!Our #TeamInBlue will be locking horns against Korea, hoping to make the elusive final! Here are the 4️⃣ semi-finalists in the Women's Asia Cup, 2022! 👊🏻Our #TeamInBlue will be locking horns against Korea, hoping to make the elusive final! 🔥💙#IndiaKaGame #WAC2022 https://t.co/yuFvicl1F2

Asia Cup 2022: Semifinals live streaming details

The tournament will be telecast live on the watch.hockey website. Disney+ Hotstar will exclusively live stream all matches of the tournament.

Also read: FIH updates penalty corner rules, protective equipment now allowed outside the circle

Indian women's hockey 18-member squad

Here's a look at the Indian women's hockey squad for this tournament.

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi

Also Read Article Continues below

Replacement Athletes: Deepika (Junior), Ishika Chaudhary

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee