Asia Cup 2022: India vs China schedule, timings, live streaming details

The Indian women's hockey team will take on China in the bronze medal match of the 2022 Asia Cup on January 28 (Friday). The reigning champions' hopes of defending the title crumbled as they lost to the mighty South Koreans 2-3 in the semifinals at the Sultan Qaboos Complex in Muscat.

Vandana Katariya (28') and Lalremsiami's (54') efforts were not enough for the scoreboard to read in India's favor. Eunbi Cheon (31'), Seung Ju Lee (45'), and Hyejin Cho (47') scored the three goals for Korea to earn them a finals spot.

Although India have qualified for the 2022 FIH World Cup, the defending champions' dreams have crippled as they failed to retain their title. However, they have another chance to finish on the podium when they take on China for the 3rd place finish in the tournament.

Earlier, Japan defeated China with a 2-1 scoreline in the second semifinal to set up a summit clash with South Korea.

Asia Cup 2022: India vs China Schedule

India will be up against China in the Asia Cup bronze medal match on January 28 (Friday). Meanwhile, Japan will take on South Korea for the title clash.

India vs China

Timings: 06:00pm (IST)

Asia Cup 2022: live streaming details

The tournament will be telecast live on the watch.hockey website. Disney+ Hotstar will exclusively live stream all matches of the tournament.

Indian women's hockey 18-member squad

Here's a look at the Indian women's hockey squad for this tournament.

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi

