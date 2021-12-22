Asian Champions Trophy 2021, India vs Pakistan: Match schedule, timings, and live streaming details 

Defending champions India will be up against Pakistan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal match in Dhaka on Wednesday (December 22).
After suffering defeat at the hands of Japan with a 3-5 scoreline in the semifinals on Tuesday (December 21), India will look to attain a third-place finish at the hockey tournament.
Meanwhile, Japan will take on South Korea in the summit clash of the men's Asian Champions Trophy.
The Indian hockey team kickstarted their tournament on a high with one draw and two wins to consolidate top position in the points table. Unfortunately, one bad day cost India a spot in the final of the tournament.
India stepped onto the field on Tuesday (December 14) to hold South Korea to a 2-2 draw in their opening match of the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021.
Later, India bounced back in stupendous fashion in their second match and registered a thumping 9-0 victory against hosts Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 15).
In their following encounter, the defending champions outpowered arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 on Friday (December 17). India swept the match with a 6-0 scoreline against Japan in their last group stage clash on December 19.
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor
Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 schedule
India vs Pakistan (Bronze medal)
Date: Wednesday, December 22.
Time: 3.00 pm IST
Japan vs South Korea (Gold Medal)
Date: Wednesday, December 22.
Time: 5:30 pm IST
India vs Pakistan: Live streaming details
The India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (both SD and HD) channels. It will also be available on Watch.Hockey.
