Asian Champions Trophy 2021, India vs Pakistan: Match schedule, timings, and live streaming details 

Defending champions India will be up against Pakistan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal match in Dhaka on Wednesday (December 22).

After suffering defeat at the hands of Japan with a 3-5 scoreline in the semifinals on Tuesday (December 21), India will look to attain a third-place finish at the hockey tournament.

Meanwhile, Japan will take on South Korea in the summit clash of the men's Asian Champions Trophy.

The Indian hockey team kickstarted their tournament on a high with one draw and two wins to consolidate top position in the points table. Unfortunately, one bad day cost India a spot in the final of the tournament.

India stepped onto the field on Tuesday (December 14) to hold South Korea to a 2-2 draw in their opening match of the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021.

Later, India bounced back in stupendous fashion in their second match and registered a thumping 9-0 victory against hosts Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 15).

In their following encounter, the defending champions outpowered arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 on Friday (December 17). India swept the match with a 6-0 scoreline against Japan in their last group stage clash on December 19.

Here's a look at how the final day of Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 looks like 🏆Lock the date in your 🗓 as the #MenInBlue are ready to take on Pakistan in the 3rd/4th match and Korea & Japan lock horns in the Final 😍

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 schedule

India vs Pakistan (Bronze medal)

Date: Wednesday, December 22.

Time: 3.00 pm IST

Japan vs South Korea (Gold Medal)

Date: Wednesday, December 22.

Time: 5:30 pm IST

India vs Pakistan: Live streaming details

The India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (both SD and HD) channels. It will also be available on Watch.Hockey.

