Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch, preview, TV time, live streaming details

The Indian men's hockey team will have a lot to work on in the India vs Bangladesh match at the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka on December 15. India suffered a setback to their title defense when they drew Korea 2-2 in their first match.

The India vs Bangladesh match gives a lot of room for the defending champions to improvise. Their first task would be to get back to the drawing board and plug all the gaps they had in their match against Korea.

The Indian strikers created a lot of chances but poor finishing skills did them in. The match against Bangladesh gives them the perfect opportunity to get back to form.

After the setback against Korea, the Indian captain Manpreet Singh said the team would look to bounce back against Bangladesh. Speaking post the India vs Korea match, Manpreet said the team lost some momentum in the last two quarters of the match.

"Korea were really good today with their defense and their goalkeeper was quite outstanding," he said. "We expected them to give us a hard time and hence it was important we started well. But we couldn't keep up that momentum going into the third and fourth quarter. Nonetheless, this was the first match of the tournament and we will surely bounce back against Bangladesh."

India have rested eight players who were a part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played in Dhaka on December 15. The match will commence at 3.00 pm IST and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (both SD and HD) channels.

Live streaming details of India vs Bangladesh match

Fans can live stream the India vs Bangladesh match on Hotstar. The social media accounts of Hockey India on Twitter and Instagram will also provide updates on the scores, pictures and the result of the India vs Bangladesh match.

India matches at Asian Champions Trophy

Following the matches against Korea and Bangladesh, India's third match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17. They take on Asian Games champions Japan two days later.

The semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy will be played on December 21 with the final scheduled a day later.

