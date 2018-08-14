Asian Games 2018: Analysis of medal-winning chances of the Indian Women's Hockey Team

Field Hockey at the 2018 Asian Games in the women's section will be held at the GBK Hockey Field, Jakarta, Indonesia from 19 to 31 August 2018. The tournament comprises 10 teams competing in two groups for the Gold medal.

Group A: China (11), Japan (14), Malaysia (22), Hong Kong (44) and Chinese Taipei (53).

Group B: India (9), South Korea (10), Thailand (28), Kazakhstan (34) and Indonesia (64).

India primed for Asian Games Gold at the 2018 Games

At the Incheon Asian Games in 2014, South Korea defeated China 1-0 to claim the Gold. India defeated Japan 2-1 to win the Bronze. We expect these four teams to fight for medal positions in the 2018 Asian Games.

Let us take a look at their performances in the last four years:

In the 2017 Asia Cup in Japan, India defeated China in the penalty shoot out to claim the Gold. Korea defeated Japan 1-0 to claim the Bronze. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, China and Japan finished 5th in their respective groups and Korea and India finished 6th in their groups. India were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan. China and Korea played a goalless draw in their league match.

In the 2014 Champions Trophy in Argentina, China lost to England in penalty shoot out to finish 6th and Japan lost to Germany 3-5 to finish 8th. India and Korea were not part of the event. No Asian team participated in the Champions Trophy in 2016.

At the 2014 Hockey World Cup in Netherlands, China lost to New Zealand 0-4 to finish 6th. Korea defeated Germany 4-2 to finish 7th and Japan lost to South Africa 0-2 to finish 10th.

In the 2018 World Cup in London, India lost to Ireland in the penalty shoot out to finish 8th. South Korea finished 12th, Japan 13th and China 16th.

Ireland v India - FIH Womens Hockey World Cup Quarter Final

The 2017 Hockey World League final took place in New Zealand where Korea defeated England 1-0 to claim the Bronze. China lost to USA 4-6 to finish 8th.

At the Hockey World League semifinal in South Africa, Japan lost to South Africa 1-2 to finish 6th and India lost to Ireland 1-2 to finish 8th.

India will again depend on their star player and captain, Rani Rampal to get them into the medals tally at the 2018 Asian Games, with stiff competition from Korea, China and Japan.

Indian Squad:

Goal Keepers: Savita (vice-capt), Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Deepika, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar.

Midfielders: Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal.

Forwards: Rani Rampal (capt), Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur.

Chief Coach: Sjoerd Marijne.