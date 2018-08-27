Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018, Hockey: India beat South Korea to top the pool 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
265   //    27 Aug 2018, 13:24 IST

In
India beat South Korea in Asian Games 2018

The Indian men’s team produced a brilliant display of hockey in their 4th match of Asian Games 2018 played at Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday. Despite conceding goals, it was a superb display by Indian team who outplayed a South Korean team and win the match.

It was a great start by the Indian team who earned a penalty corner in the 1st minute as Harmanpreet Singh hit a shot but was given penalty corner. Rupinder Pal Singh hit the penalty stroke to give India a 1-0 lead. The Indian team showed great aggression and Chinglensana scored a brilliant field goal in the 4th minute to give India a 2-0 lead. It was a superb display of hockey by the Indian team who made life tough for South Koreans. At the end of first half, India led 2-0.

The second quarter got off to a great start with a brilliant airball and Lalit pushed the ball into the goal with the stick in the air to give India 3-0 lead in the 19th minute. Koreans made attacking attempts to score goals but could convert chances into goals. At the end of first half, India led 3-0.

Koreans earned a penalty corner in the 33rd minute and Jung Manjae converted the penalty corner into a goal to reduce the gap 1-3. Jung Manjae scored a brilliant field goal to help Korea comeback into the match. It was an attacking hockey from both teams but did yield any goals. At the end of 3rd quarter, India still led 3-2.

In the fourth quarter, Indians showed aggressive intent. A brilliant run from Akashdeep who gives the pass to Manpreet Singh hitting a brilliant reverse shot to give India a 4-2 lead in the 49th minute. India continued their superb attacking hockey as Akashdeep Singh scored a brilliant field goal in 55th minute to give India a 5-2 lead. In the final minute, Korea earned a penalty corner and Jang scored the penalty corner into the goal to finish the match at 3-5 in favour of India.

India earned 5 penalty corners in this match and did not convert any of them while Koreans earned 6 converting 2 shots. With this win, India topped the points table with 9 points. Their next match is against Sri Lanka on 28th August.

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
