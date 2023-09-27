Asian Games 2023 Hockey: India vs Japan preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian Men's Hockey Team has dominated the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022, winning their opening games with stunning victory. They demonstrated their might by thrashing Uzbekistan 16-0 in their initial Pool A match, demonstrating their supremacy on the field. Then, they beat Singapore 16-1 in another spectacular victory.

But as they get ready to take against Japan, the Asian Games gold medalists, on Thursday, they will likely face their toughest test yet.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team's captain, Harmanpreet Singh, who was instrumental in his team's victory over Singapore by scoring four goals, praised the group's readiness for the upcoming challenge.

He highlighted that they were aware of Japan's advantages and disadvantages and that they were committed to playing in their own special way while remaining flexible enough to change their approach on the field when it was necessary for victory.

Japan has also performed well during the Games, beginning with a dominating 7-2 triumph over Bangladesh in their opening Pool A match. They easily defeated Uzbekistan 10-1 in their next game to extend their winning run.

The importance of a strong defense in containing Japan's prolific goal scorers was underlined by Harmanpreet. The Indian squad is ready to quickly close gaps and watch Japan's movements, especially when they are not in possession, in order to impede Japan's offensive skill and prevent them from controlling the game's tempo.

Indian hockey fans are looking forward to the highly anticipated match between India and Japan on September 28, 2023, at 18:15 IST. As both sides compete for supremacy in Asian hockey, this game is expected to be a strategic clash marked by talent, tenacity, and unflinching dedication.

India vs Japan Match Details

Date & Time: Thursday, September 28th, 2023, at 6:15AM IST.

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs Japan: Head-to-head record

India's last meeting against Japan was in the Semi-Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 last month, which India won 5-0. India also recorded a 1-1 draw against Japan in the same tournament in the Pool match. Since 2013, the two teams have met 26 times, in which India have won 21 times, Japan have won thrice, and two games have ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 26

India wins: 21

Japan wins: 3

Draw: 2

India vs Singapore: Full Squads

India

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh

Japan

Yamada Shota, Kawahara Yamato, Tanaka Seren, Fukuda Kentaro, Takade Taiki, Niwa Takuma, Nagai Yuma, Yamashita Manabu, Fujishima Raiki, Nagayoshi Ken, Kato Ryosei, Ooka Ryoma, Ohashi Masaki (C), Mitani Genki, Tanaka Kaito, Kawabe Kosei, Kitagawa Takumi (GK), Yoshikawa Takashi (GK)

India vs Japan: Probable Lineup

India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh

Japan: Yamada Shota, Kawahara Yamato, Tanaka Seren, Fukuda Kentaro, Takade Taiki, Niwa Takuma, Nagai Yuma, Yamashita Manabu, Fujishima Raiki, Nagayoshi Ken, Ohashi Masaki (C)

India vs Singapore Prediction

At the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022, the matchup between the Indian Men's Hockey Team and Japan is expected to be intensely competitive. Even though India has recently defeated Japan, the teams' familiarity lends an air of unpredictability. This match is predicted to be an exciting and hard-fought contest because both teams are ready for strategic gameplay.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 hockey matches will be streamed live on Sony Liv. The Asian Games hockey matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.