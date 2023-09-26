Asian Games 2023 Hockey: India vs Singapore preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian Men's Hockey Team is preparing to face Singapore in their second game in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2023, in what promises to be an exciting match. The Indian team enters this match with a wave of confidence and a renewed desire for success after a resounding 16-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their tournament opener.

The extraordinary performance in their first match has set the stage for an exciting campaign, and fans and enthusiasts alike are getting excited. The Indian team's spirit is high, thanks to their astute captain Harmanpreet Singh, a seasoned player. Harmanpreet emphasized their determination to compete, give their all, and make the country proud.

Coach Craig Fulton, known for his tactical acumen, echoed Harmanpreet's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the next game. Despite the impressive start, the team is determined to keep up their performance and fine-tune their strategies. According to Fulton, every game is an opportunity for the team to learn and grow.

The Indian team's preparation has been relentless, ensuring that they are in peak physical and mental condition for the challenges that lie ahead. Their depth of talent, combined with stalwart experience, makes them a formidable force in the tournament.

India vs Singapore Match Details

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, at 6:30 IST.

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs Singapore: Head-to-head record

In previous meetings, India has maintained a dominant record against Singapore, winning both matches, the first contest between the two on November 30, 1956, and the Hero FIH Road to London (Men's) Delhi 2012 tournament, which India won with a resounding 15-1 victory. Singapore, unfortunately, has yet to secure a victory against India in these matchups.

Matches Played: 2

India wins: 2

Singapore wins: 0

Draw: 0

India vs Singapore: Full Squads

India

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh

Singapore

Taylor Liu, Hajaratih Johana, Nicole Kwek Xiao Qian, Ho Puay Ling, Cheryll Chia, Jolene Ng Jin Xin, Francis Megan, Nithira D/O Manimaran, Tan Si Ru Laura (C), Felissa Lai, Team Manager Tay Siu Hua, Nurul Sofia Atikah Binte Saban, Phylicia Tanandika, Collera Patricia Mae Maligaya, Ng Yu Xin Sardonna, Toh Limin, Gene Leck Yuan Jie, Shubhaa D/O Manimaran, Chua Xinni

India vs Singapore: Probable Lineup

India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh

Singapore: Taylor Liu, Hajaratih Johana, Nicole Kwek Xiao Qian, Ho Puay Ling, Cheryll Chia, Jolene Ng Jin Xin, Francis Megan, Nithira D/O Manimaran, Tan Si Ru Laura (C), Felissa Lai, Nurul Sofia Atikah Binte Saban

India vs Singapore Prediction

Given their recent 16-0 win over Uzbekistan, India enters this matchup as firm favorites. The odds favor India securing another convincing victory, though Singapore hopes to rebound from their first round loss to Pakistan.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 hockey matches will be streamed live on Sony Liv. The Asian Games hockey matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.